VALPARAISO — Ground will be broken today on a state-of-the-art police training facility.
The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative Emergency Services Training Campus near the Porter County Regional Airport.
Called the tactical training structure, the facility will be a 4,200-square-foot steel building offering a practice space for SWAT, K-9 and patrol officers. It can be reconfigured with a variety of wall blanks, stairs and more for a variety of training scenarios, according to Celina A. Weatherwax, a spokeswoman for MAAC.
“That serves two purposes — to simulate real-life structures and so trainees don't get used to the same course. There's always going to be a changing scene,” she said. "It's something law enforcement is very excited about as it's badly needed. That was their priority and preference in terms of projects."
The facility will also be used for practice searches inside cars and even routine traffic stops, according to a promotional video. It can become a normal classroom with a projector in a pinch as well.
K-9 training will be expanded in a facility on the east side of the campus.
Weatherwax said further announcements about other new features on campus will be made during the ceremony.
In the fall of 2018, expansion of training facilities was made a priority by a committee of law enforcement officials, leading to the design of this new facility.
“Our commitment to support first responders requires ongoing collaboration and infrastructure improvements on the MAAC training campus,” MAAC Founder Stewart G. McMillan said in a news release. “We’re appreciative of the efforts that have taken place to make this happen and we’re proud of the men and women who have chosen to serve in this noble profession.”