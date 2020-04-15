Police urge residents to be alert after several firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After several firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles in Hobart neighborhoods, police cautioned residents to be vigilant.

On Wednesday, the Hobart Police Department said the community is seeing an increase in theft from unlocked vehicles. The suspects strike in the late evening and early morning hours and have stolen several firearms from vehicles within the last month, police said.

The thieves recently went into action late Tuesday and early Wednesday, ransacking vehicles in the areas of Rand Street and Shelby Place and in the neighborhood near 34th Lane and St. Joseph Place in Hobart, police said.

Residents urged to remove firearms from their vehicles and to ensure the vehicles are locked.