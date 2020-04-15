Police urge residents to be alert after several firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles

After several firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles in Hobart neighborhoods, police cautioned residents to be vigilant.
On Wednesday, the Hobart Police Department said the community is seeing an increase in theft from unlocked vehicles. The suspects strike in the late evening and early morning hours and have stolen several firearms from vehicles within the last month, police said.
The thieves recently went into action late Tuesday and early Wednesday, ransacking vehicles in the areas of Rand Street and Shelby Place and in the neighborhood near 34th Lane and St. Joseph Place in Hobart, police said.
Residents urged to remove firearms from their vehicles and to ensure the vehicles are locked.
Authorities asked residents with security recordings of any suspicious suspects or activity in these areas to share the footage with Hobart officers. Police also asked that those with any information leading to the suspects to contact Hobart Detective Michael Gallagher at mgallagher@cityofhobart.org or to call his desk at 219-942-4588.
Ashleigh Faith Day
Christian Dale Hepburn
Erin Nicole Sowa
Christopher Ryan Dawson
Frank Richard Messer
Calvin Wayne Howard Jr.
David Wyne Brightwell Jr.
Demario Tyvando Young Sr.
Justin West
Deja Ta Tyanan Johnson
Dyrane Standford
Makell Anthony Gaston
Zolule David Allison Jr.
Antonio Deshawn Lee Walton-Rogers
Brittany Antionette Kemp
Jasmine Hernandez
Lamonte Andre Crittenden
Reese Anthony Gilbert
Rodney Lee Williams
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!