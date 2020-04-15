You are the owner of this article.
Police urge residents to be alert after several firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles
Police urge residents to be alert after several firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles

Hobart map

Hobart police released an image of a map where the thieves most recently rummaged and stole from unlocked vehicles in the community. 

After several firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles in Hobart neighborhoods, police cautioned residents to be vigilant.

On Wednesday, the Hobart Police Department said the community is seeing an increase in theft from unlocked vehicles. The suspects strike in the late evening and early morning hours and have stolen several firearms from vehicles within the last month, police said.

The thieves recently went into action late Tuesday and early Wednesday, ransacking vehicles in the areas of Rand Street and Shelby Place and in the neighborhood near 34th Lane and St. Joseph Place in Hobart, police said.

Residents urged to remove firearms from their vehicles and to ensure the vehicles are locked.

Authorities asked residents with security recordings of any suspicious suspects or activity in these areas to share the footage with Hobart officers. Police also asked that those with any information leading to the suspects to contact Hobart Detective Michael Gallagher at mgallagher@cityofhobart.org or to call his desk at 219-942-4588.

