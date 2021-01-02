Police warn of phone scam targeting sex offenders

LaPorte County Police issued a warning Friday about a phone scam targeting those on the county's sex and violent offender registry.

Registered offenders have reported receiving phone calls from a "Sergeant Novak," posing as a county police employee. The caller then states a new DNA sample must be collected from the offender for the amount of $1,000. The scammer also includes instructions relating to the purchase and transfer of prepaid money cards, police said.

"The Administrators of the SVOR do not collect any fees relating to the collection of DNA samples," Capt. Derek Allen said. "Furthermore, the LCSO does not employ a subject with the rank and last name of 'Sergeant Novak.'"

