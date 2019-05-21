Many of Indiana’s top political leaders will gather in The Region next week to celebrate the transformation of Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore into a full-fledged national park.
Among regional and state officials expected to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 28 are Congressman Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb, R-Indiana, and Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.
The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the park’s Miller Woods section, according to the South Shore Convention and Visitor Authority.
It comes after President Donald Trump approved a House resolution in February making the 15,000-acre swath of lakefront America's 61st national park. Trump’s approval also made the land, which has been federally protected since 1966, Indiana’s first national park.
The re-designation had long been sought by The Region’s leaders, particularly Visclosky, who led the initiative in Congress. While the upgrade to a national park is not expected to affect funding or operations at the national lakeshore, the name change could boost attendance at the park thanks to the strength of the national parks brand and its proximity to Chicago.
The Indiana Dunes is already the state’s top tourist attraction with 3.6 million visitors in 2018, according to Indiana Dunes Tourism. The area is expected to be the equivalent of the seventh-most-visited national park in the country when state and national park attendance are combined.