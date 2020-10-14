Political novice faces incumbent in 1st District Commissioner race

Republican Fred Martin, a political novice, faces incumbent Democrat Laura Blaney in the District 1 race for Porter County Commissioner.

Although the winner will represent the county’s southern tier, it’s effectively an at-large race, with all county voters seeing this race on the ballot.

Martin, a Realtor, said his top three priorities are guiding the county through the post-COVID-19 crisis, making it easier to build in unincorporated areas and create a long-range plan for emergency services.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to recruit and retain volunteers,” Martin said.

In addition, emergency ambulances shouldn’t be used for interfacility transfers, he said. The county contracts with Northwest Health Porter for ambulance service.

Blaney has been focused on a $30 million capital projects campaign that has renovated and upgraded county buildings and spent $20 million on stormwater projects, primarily in the South Haven area. The county has spent $7 million replacing 40 bridges.

“We have some other big projects in the works as well,” she said, including the extension of Willowcreek Road to Ind. 130 to create a major north-south thoroughfare. The Calumet Trail realignment plan should be unveiled soon, too.