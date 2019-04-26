HAMMOND —First-time candidate Barry Tyler Jr. always knew he would get involved in hometown politics, he was just waiting for the right time to do it.
After more than a decade working in the nonprofit sector, the 34-year-old Hammond native decided to throw his hat in the ring to represent the city's Third District on the Common Council.
Tyler’s interest in local politics was stoked while growing up in a politically active union household, where he remembers joining his parents on picket lines.
“It taught me the importance of community involvement at an early age,” Tyler told The Times.
Tyler says he wants a seat on the Hammond council because it’s a “basic and immediate” level of government with the most potential to affect residents’ lives for the better.
“This is the position I feel I can do the most good at this moment to benefit the community,” said Tyler, who also works as an assistant football coach at Hammond High School.
Tyler aims to unseat incumbent Anthony Higgs, who has represented Hammond’s Third District for 16 years. Higgs has won four consecutive city council elections, but recent run-ins with police and fire officials, as well as other members of the council, have left him facing electoral uncertainty in the run-up to the May 7 primary.
Higgs did not respond to multiple requests by The Times for an interview. In a candidate questionnaire earlier this month, Higgs said his top priorities were to secure casino revenues for street and park improvements and to recruit more businesses to the Third District.
"I love serving my community," Higgs wrote. "It's my life ambition."
Also working in Tyler’s favor is a recent decision by fellow Third District challenger Garrick Alexander to quit the race. Although Alexander’s name will remain on the ballot, many of his supporters could migrate to Tyler’s camp to cast an anti-incumbent vote.
If elected, Tyler says his three legislative priorities would be economic development, youth services and public safety. He has proposed an assessment of the business environment in Hammond that would identify what sectors are underserved and develop ideas to recruit those companies to the city.
“Within the Third District, we’ve seen businesses just leave or come and go,” Tyler said. “We have a lot of positive business development, but I think there’s room for growth.”
Reviving Hammond’s economic fortunes is also a matter of community outreach, Tyler says. He wants to develop financial literacy initiatives to help Third District residents get on the path to homeownership or improve the value of the homes they already own.
As for youth services, Tyler’s main goal is to ensure that all Hammond secondary students are prepared to attend college or enter the workforce after graduation. One way to do that, he says, is for Hammond schools and businesses to jointly support internships for students in a variety of career fields.
“If they come together, we’ll be able to solve a lot of the challenges our students are facing,” he said.