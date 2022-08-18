Pool man in hot water with law

A Hobart swimming pool and pool table installer was charged with felony fraud and theft for failing to follow through on a $53,000 deal he struck with a friend from high school, records show.

Kevin Hocking appeared in Lake County court for the criminal case earlier this month and is free on a $995 bond, records show.

Winfield Town Marshal Daniel Ball met with a local resident in September and learned he signed an agreement with "Hocking of Pro Pool & Billiards" in July 2021 to install an "in-ground pool for a total cost of $53,000," according to an affidavit for probable cause.

Pro Pool & Billiards deals in the installation of pools, spas and billiard tables, among other things, according to its website, and invites prospective customers to "ask us about custom wine cellars."

The Winfield resident made a $14,600 down payment and by November all required permits had been obtained, the affidavit said.

A hole was dug the following month, the affidavit said, Hocking then asked for another payment and received $20,000.

No work was done over the course of the ensuing five months, for which Hocking made a variety of excuses and also claimed to need more money, according to the affidavit.

In June, some workers did show up for about three hours, the affidavit said, and by the time the resident met with Ball, there was nothing more than a hole in the ground and a "set of used pool stairs" to show for their efforts — and the $34,600 paid to Hocking.

The resident explained to Ball that he "hired Hocking because they were high school friends and he believed that Hocking was a good businessman," the affidavit said.

Ball said investigators suspect others may have lost money in deals with Hocking.

Winfield residents who think they might be victims are asked to call 219-799-9326 to make a report. Residents of other communities should make reports with their local police departments or the Lake County prosecutor's office, Ball said.