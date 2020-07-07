You are the owner of this article.
Poor air quality, high temperatures expected throughout Region, forecasters say
Poor air quality, high temperatures expected throughout Region, forecasters say

IDEM Air Quality stock

Motorists travel along Interstate 94 near Martin Luther King Drive in Gary.

 The Times file photo

Officials advised Region residents to take precautions Tuesday as potentially dangerous air quality and high temperatures were predicted.

Lake and Porter counties were under an alert known as an Air Quality Action Day through Tuesday evening. LaPorte County and other portions of Northern Indiana were expected to see temperatures around the upper 90s to 100 degrees throughout the week, the National Weather Service reported.

Air Quality Action Days are days when ground-level ozone pollution, or fine particulate matter, could build to unhealthy levels in the outdoor air, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said.

Certain groups — which include children, the elderly and people with respiratory or pulmonary conditions — could be at an increased health risk while ozone levels are high, NWS said.

Activities for sensitive groups to avoid included refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid, IDEM said.

The public was encouraged to reduce ozone formation by walking or biking, reducing car trips, avoiding refueling vehicles or using gas-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m., turning off engines while idle for more than 30 seconds, turning off lights and setting air conditioners to 75 degrees or more.

NWS recommended everyone to avoid any kind of strenuous outdoor activities or leaving pets and children inside a hot car while temperatures hovered around 100 degrees.

IDEM examines weather patterns and current ozone readings to make daily air quality forecasts. To learn more about ozone or sign up for air quality forecasts, visit www.smogwatch.in.gov.

