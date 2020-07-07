Poor air quality, high temperatures expected throughout Region, forecasters say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials advised Region residents to take precautions Tuesday as potentially dangerous air quality and high temperatures were predicted.

Lake and Porter counties were under an alert known as an Air Quality Action Day through Tuesday evening. LaPorte County and other portions of Northern Indiana were expected to see temperatures around the upper 90s to 100 degrees throughout the week, the National Weather Service reported.

Air Quality Action Days are days when ground-level ozone pollution, or fine particulate matter, could build to unhealthy levels in the outdoor air, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said.

Certain groups — which include children, the elderly and people with respiratory or pulmonary conditions — could be at an increased health risk while ozone levels are high, NWS said.

Activities for sensitive groups to avoid included refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid, IDEM said.