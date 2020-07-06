You are the owner of this article.
Poor air quality to persist in Region through Monday night
Poor air quality to persist in Region through Monday night

Avoid air pollution

Limit outdoor activity on poor air quality alert days. Air pollution is a risk factor for low birth weights and premature birth.

Groups identified as sensitive to poor air quality were advised to avoid exerting themselves outdoors Monday, as local officials issued warnings for high ozone levels.

Part of the Region, the Chicago Metropolitan area, and counties in southwest Michigan were under air quality alerts through Monday evening, the National Weather Service reported.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued an Air Quality Action Day in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. The alert also extended into St. Joseph and Huntington counties, NWS said.

Activities for sensitive groups to avoid included refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid, IDEM said.

Groups including children, the elderly, and anyone with respiratory or pulmonary diseases are considered sensitive to changes in air quality and may be affected when ozone levels are high.

Officials encouraged people to reduce ozone formation by walking, biking or walking; reducing car trips; avoiding refueling vehicles or using gas-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.; turning off engines while idle for more than 30 seconds; turning off lights; and setting air conditioners to 75 degrees or more.

IDEM examines weather patterns and current ozone readings to make daily air quality forecasts. To learn more about ozone or sign up for air quality forecasts, visit www.smogwatch.in.gov.

