It takes a little imagination to complete many of the recipes from Pat Popa’s paternal grandmother. Popa, owner of Popa Heating & Cooling in Highland, laughs in describing Emma Little’s handwritten recipes.
When Popa’s grandmother passed away at age 101, Popa’s cousin put together all of Little's recipes. “Some are hilarious because there’s really no instructions. Just, cook in a slow oven, not how high or how long,” says Popa. Noting that her grandmother was born in 1888, Popa adds, “She grew up on a farm, and those recipes, that was real life, the recipes were written like that.”
Little was German and made a coffeecake, Lebkuchen, or gingerbread, though there’s no ginger in it. Little moved to Chicago from Wisconsin and hired on in the home of a wealthy doctor. One of the recipes in the collection is attributed to the “silver polishing lady,” whose only job was to polish all the silver.
“My grandfather drove a Marshall Field’s delivery truck to the doctor’s home and that’s how they met. My grandmother had the most infectious laugh, a deep belly laugh and you had to laugh with her.
“She’d have bowls of black-licorice Starlight mints and chocolate stars. She’d bake yellow cake with chocolate frosting and other cakes and whenever we went there it always smelled so good,” recalls Popa.
But it’s the Lebkuchen Popa remembers best.
Lebkuchen
1 pound brown sugar
5 eggs
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Package dates
1 cup nuts
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
While experienced bakers may guess the time and temperature, the less adventurous may want to check a similar recipe – and try Grandma Little’s more informative recipe that follows:
Banana Nut Bread
1/2 cup butter or margarine
1 cup sugar
3 bananas mashed
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup chopped nuts
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs and mix thoroughly. Add bananas.
Sift dry ingredients and add to banana mixture. Stir in nuts.
Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake for 45 minutes longer.
Carrot cake from Ashley Halperin's Gramma is solid gold
Ashley Halpern’s mom remembers getting to lick the bowl when Gramma Tilly made carrot cake. Halpern, chief designer at Albert’s Diamond Jewelers in Merrillville, had her mother, Linda Bulduk, talk about the recipe that has sweetened a lot of memories.
Bulduk’s mother, Tilly Hinkens, kept recipes in a calendar booklet from 1945, the pages showing their use and the flowing cursive fading slightly. But the love still comes through.
“Gramma Tilly baked all the time. One of my favorites were the breads she baked in cans. She’d wrap them in gift paper to give at the holidays. My favorite was the carrot cake. When I was (a child) I used to help her sometimes, and I got to lick the bowl,” says Bulduk.
Her mother made the carrot cake especially for Thanksgiving and for Bulduk’s birthday. A fitting addition in later years were aprons. “My mother would make little aprons for her granddaughters. She was an industrious lady,” says Bulduk.
Gramma Tilly also made small, individual coffeecakes with powdered sugar glaze, and then Bulduk did, too, having them with morning coffee.
Halpern made one with berries, “Like a tart with fruit, and oh my gosh, it was so good. Ashley’s a very good baker and she wants the presentation to be perfect,” says Bulduk.
Halpern fondly remembers being one of 14 grandchildren at the holiday table. “We’d put olives on our fingertips," she says. "Gramma Tilly used to buy cans of them, enough for our 140 fingers and we’d suck the pimentos out.”
The carrot cake wins out, though, as the favorite ending to a meal.
Carrot Cake
1 1/2 cups oil
2 cups sugar
4 eggs
3 cups flour
2 cups finely grated carrots
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Beat first four ingredients until very light. Add rest of ingredients and bake 40 to 50 minutes. Let cake cool, then add cream cheese frosting.
Gramma Tilly used this recipe from 1945 for pie crusts:
Pie Crust
2 cups sifted flour
1 1/4 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup vegetable shortening
1/3 cup lard
5 to 7 tablespoons ice water
Add salt to sifted flour and sift into bowl. Cut in shortening with pastry blender until mixture looks like (corn)meal. Add the ice water a little at a time, mixing lightly with a fork until all the flour is moistened and the dough follows the fork around the bowl.
Place dough on wax paper and form into a ball by pressing together. Roll half of dough onto a slightly floured pastry cloth. Fit into a 9-inch glass pie plate. Trim edge about half an inch from edge of pie plate for fluting. Roll remaining dough and cut strips half an inch wide for lattice.