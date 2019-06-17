PORTAGE — The recent heavy rains have dealt the Portage Street Department's budget a blow as crews have to work overtime to deal with overgrown grass and flooded streets.
Estimates are the city has spent some $164,000 in unplanned overtime in that department.
The City Council's budget committee met Monday to review shortfalls and figure out financial remedies.
Councilman Scott Williams, D-3rd, said he found hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential shortfalls in the budget, which he said needed to be resolved before working on the 2020 budget.
Part of the deficit is from growing overtime pay in the street department, he said. Those crews are logging longer hours and working weekend to stay on top of the chores.
The city may have to tap into surplus revenue in other funds to cover overtime expenses.
Two other major shortfall have been identified and are being addressed, Williams said.
The city's information technology contract is costing the city more than $400,000, about $200,000 over the budget.
Mayor John Cannon said the budget did not take into account all of the costs associated with running the city's specialized IT infrastructure, such as a special record-keeping software.
"I voted for it too, so I'm not trying to throw anyone under the bus," Cannon said. "City council doesn't always get full information which we need to change that going forward."
Cannon said money has been moved money from the tax revenue it receives from cable TV subscriptions. It will be up to a vote by the council in July.
The city will also have to transfer money from two separate funds to cover the cost of new police vehicles.
Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham and the mayor's office plan to work on solving any remaining concerns with the 2019 budget as soon as possible so the city can focus their attention on next year's budget.
“It looks like we're on track to cover some of these deficits. it's tough from a budgeting standpoint to anticipate things like overtime,” Williams said.
The committee plans to meet next week but has not yet determined a time.