Portage City Councilwoman Sue Lynch announced her candidacy for Portage mayor Saturday, saying she plans to restore trust in local government “after three long years of endless negative headlines.”
Lynch, D-At Large, is the third candidate and the second Democrat to announce a run for Portage mayor. Fellow Council member John Cannon, a Republican, and Clerk-treasurer Chris Stidham, a Democrat, are also declared candidates.
“After many months of consideration, I have decided to run for mayor because I believe citizens have lost trust in our government,” Lynch said in a news release. “For years, Portage has suffered from a lack of strong leadership at the top. It is time to bring civility, honesty and good government back to our city. For the past 11 years, I have been a full-time councilperson, and that will continue if I’m elected mayor.”
Lynch, who has served on the council since 2008, has been a Portage resident for 23 years and is a lifelong Porter County resident.
Lynch was first elected to the Portage City Council in 2007, then was re-elected in 2011 and 2015. She served as council president for four years and also served as a chairwoman of the Mayor’s Advisory Committee on Senior Services and chairwoman of the Porter County Recycling and Waste Reduction District board.
She has also chaired the Budget Committee of the Utility Service Board and worked with the committee to adopt and implement the first budget in the department's history, according to the news release. Lynch also served as a member of the Special Bond Project Committee in overseeing $10 million in infrastructure projects.
“It is time to stop the wasteful spending that has prevented our city from focusing on our everyday needs,” Lynch said. “For the past seven years, pop-up projects take money away from budgeted projects considered important, only to be abandoned shortly after. It is time to rein in the spending of taxpayer dollars on designs for buildings that never are built. We have wasted countless dollars designing buildings that never are built and concert venues that we do not have the money to build in the first place.”
Lynch also has affiliations with the Vietnam Veterans Associates, Vietnam Veterans Chapter 905, American Legion Post 502 Auxiliary, the Dunes Leathernecks Marine Corps Detachment 1056 and the Porter County Veteran’s Panel. In addition, Lynch is also the outreach coordinator of St. Peter Lutheran Church.
“I realize this is a huge undertaking but I feel our city desperately needs to move in a different direction,” Lynch said. “It is time to have a realistic vision for Portage’s future, one that moves the city forward but is within our financial capability of doing so. It is time to stop the outrageous spending of tax dollars for high-dollar legal fees on lawsuits that should never have been filed in the first place. It is time to put the focus back on the needs of the citizens of Portage, not those in government.”
