Portage diversity committee criticized for prioritizing police funding

PORTAGE — The mayor's diversity committee is not scheduled to present an update on its work until next month, but has already run afoul of Porter County Black Lives Matter over a goal to increase pay and resources to the local police department.

"Our movement, the Black Lives Matter movement, speaks the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor to highlight the violence that our black and brown sisters and brothers experience on a daily basis at the hands of the police. Yet, when the Portage Inclusion, Diversity and Equity through Action committee speaks their names they talk of increasing funding for the Portage Police Department," the group said in a prepared statement that came in response to an update on the diversity committee posted Sunday by the city on social media.

"The statement that Portage Police are underfunded and under resourced is a false narrative — one just has to look at the arsenal that was on display at our peaceful Black Lives Matter march," the group said of the June 1 demonstration.

The group challenged the claim that the local police department does not receive more applicants because of its low pay.