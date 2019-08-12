PORTAGE — The possibility of repealing the wheel tax sparked a heated debate at a recent City Council meeting.
In the end, the council decided to pursue the issue later this month due to the lack of an ordinance to repeal the tax.
To stop the collection of the tax in 2020, the council needs to pass an ordinance before Sept. 1. As there was no ordinance prepared, the council will hold a special meeting later in August to vote on a repeal. The date is still to be determined.
Councilwoman Liz Modesto, D-1, brought up the idea to revote on the ordinance after several residents asked her to bring the idea before the council.
“I told them I would bring it up to the full council before I left office,” she said.
The tax collects $25 per residential vehicle, $40 per commercial vehicle and $12.50 for motorcycles, motor-driven vehicles, recreational vehicles and personal trailers registered within the city. The money is earmarked for use in road construction projects.
Councilman Mark Oprisko, D-at large, said he supported having the special meeting to bring up a potential repeal. However, he and Modesto said they still support the tax and wouldn't repeal it.
Councilman Collin Czilli, D-5, argued against the special meeting, citing the upcoming election as one of the reasons. He said the council was guaranteed at least three new members, so it should be left to them to decide. Czilli added that the proposal seemed rushed and there didn't seem to be a plan to deal with problems that may arise with repealing the tax.
“We have to make this decision by Sept. 1, and it has massive budget implications. We're talking about $900,000 that we would have to replace,” he said. “This entire discussion is a joke. Why are we bringing this up? It's politics to bring this up for a vote when there's absolutely no reason to bring it up.”
Czilli said he still opposes the tax.
According to Redevelopment Administrator Colin Highlands, it costs the city between $780,000 and $1.9 million to pave a single mile of the city's road. He added that the wheel tax contributed $932,000 toward the $3.4 million allocated to paving, but that the tax brought in an additional $1 million in grants.
“Without the wheel tax, we would only have funding to pave 1.75 miles of road,” he said.
In 2016, the city council narrowly passed the tax with a 4-3 vote. Czilli, as well as council members Sue Lynch, D-at large, and Scott Williams, D-3, voted against it. Supporters included Pat Clem, D-2, Oprisko and current Mayor John Cannon, who was still on the council at the time representing the 4th District. James Snyder, who was still mayor at the time, and Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham also voiced support for the measure in 2016.
Proponents at the time argued the tax gave the city more money for road projects and offered more opportunities for construction grants that match local funds. Those opposed were against adding another tax to residents and that the city could come up with alternate ways of funding it
Two years ago, Valparaiso considered repealing its wheel tax but ultimately took no action.