Portage High School to shift to virtual learning through Thanksgiving Break
Portage High School Aerial

The football, baseball and softball fields at Portage High School are seen from above.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

PORTAGE — Portage High School is moving to virtual learning through Thanksgiving Break.

Students will begin on the virtual learning plan Friday and are expected to return to in-person learning on Nov. 30.

School officials notified families of the change in a letter Thursday afternoon stating "there is currently a considerable number of students quarantined due to either being identified as a close contact at school or being exposed to a positive individual outside of school."

The letter did not state how many students or staff have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been quarantined due to close contact.

Portage Township opts for virtual learning to start school year

Contact tracing has shown no evidence of spread within the high school, district officials said.

Portage Township Schools opened virtually for the first nine weeks of school this year, then reopened to in-person education in its second quarter.

The Portage High School decision comes after Porter County Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp shared new guidance for school operations last week as the county crossed into the Indiana State Department of Health's "orange" level of community spread.

Health officials give guidance on in-person learning as student cases, quarantines increase

Portage school officials outlined to parents three scenarios in which the district may decide to close school including if a government-issued, stay-at-home order takes effect, if one or more school buildings experience a staff shortage due to quarantines or if "a concerning number of positive cases and/or quarantines" are present within a school building.

School officials said this week's decision to move to virtual instruction was motivated by the third category with "a concerning number of quarantines" present.

"We appreciate your understanding and flexibility as we take the necessary steps to support the health and safety of our students and staff while our students continue to make progress in their learning," school officials wrote.

Read the full letter here:

Download PDF Portage High School moves to virtual learning through Nov. 30

