Portage High School to shift to virtual learning through Thanksgiving Break

PORTAGE — Portage High School is moving to virtual learning through Thanksgiving Break.

Students will begin on the virtual learning plan Friday and are expected to return to in-person learning on Nov. 30.

School officials notified families of the change in a letter Thursday afternoon stating "there is currently a considerable number of students quarantined due to either being identified as a close contact at school or being exposed to a positive individual outside of school."

The letter did not state how many students or staff have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been quarantined due to close contact.

Contact tracing has shown no evidence of spread within the high school, district officials said.

Portage Township Schools opened virtually for the first nine weeks of school this year, then reopened to in-person education in its second quarter.

The Portage High School decision comes after Porter County Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp shared new guidance for school operations last week as the county crossed into the Indiana State Department of Health's "orange" level of community spread.