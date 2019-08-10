PORTAGE — The 2020 city budget season is in full swing as officials prepare the financial plan for the City Council's review next month.
The proposed $31 million budget is set for a public hearing Sept. 3. It will be up for adoption at the Oct. 1 council meeting, a month before the state-mandated Nov. 1 deadline, according to Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham.
“I think this is the earliest we've ever started considering the next year's budget,” Mayor John Cannon said.
City officials have some different visions for the budget.
Council President Sue Lynch said she wants to see a rainy day fund added to the budget for emergency expenses so the city stops “living paycheck to paycheck.”
“What people don't understand is the community crossings grant (state money that helps pay for infrastructure) is set to expire in 2021,” she said. “If the legislature doesn't reappropriate that, then there won't be any match money for us to go after, so we need to get our own pot of money going.”
Cannon said adding such a fund would be difficult because many other funds are strapped for cash.
“If we set aside 10% of the budget, which is what is recommended for a rainy day fund, we'd have a deficit,” he said. “We've worked hard with the budget committee, but it's just not possible right now.”
Stidham said the city keeps reserves that work like a rainy day fund, but they have been difficult to maintain over the years.
He said reserves were built up from 2012 to 2014 and topped out in 2015 and then began to dwindle back down.
Cannon wants input from department heads and plans on meeting with them and the budget committee before the October budget adoption.
“We have to plan with real information when we know the real costs,” he said. “We keep having this mid-year crisis because despite knowing the trends, the right amount of money isn't there."
Lynch said she wants to see department heads bring their budget requests before the council just so they are at least aware of the information presented to the budget committee.
“It's not realistic to expect the budget committee to get every detail down into a summary for the council,” she said. “I think while our role is not to write the budget. Our role as a fiduciary body is to approve it. The more we know, the better we can perform our role."