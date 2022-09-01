Portage man arrested after stolen vehicle goes airborne, police say

Porter county crash A Portage man crashed a stolen vehicle into a telephone pole and four mailboxes before it flipped Wednesday night, police say.

PORTAGE — A Portage man led police on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday night, crashing a stolen vehicle after it flew into the air, subsequently striking a telephone pole, four mailboxes and rolling onto its roof, according to the Portage Police Department.

Police took Danny Lee Slone, 49, into custody after he fled the scene and was found hiding underneath a pool deck on the 2300 block of Niagara Street.

Police said they received a call at 10:16 p.m. from a citizen who reported a possible auto theft from Car-X Tire and Auto on Highway 6, where the suspect was allegedly seen driving eastbound in a red pickup truck. A few minutes later, an officer observed the vehicle driving northbound on McCool Road near Squirrel Creek Avenue.

The suspect accelerated the vehicle near the intersection of Central Avenue before crossing railroad tracks north of the intersection, sending the truck flying into the air. The vehicle landed 150 feet north of the tracks before it crashed.

Other officers discovered the suspect stole currency from Car-X in addition to the vehicle. Surveillance footage showed the suspect forced entry into the building before stealing cash from the register, driving the stolen vehicle out of the repair bay and through the overhead bay door.

Officers found the stolen currency in the vehicle, along with other evidence related to the burglary.

Danny Lee Slone Slone, 49, is charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors.

Slone was taken to a nearby hospital and medically evaluated before being taken to the Porter County Jail.

He faces charges including felony counts of burglary, motor vehicle theft and resisting arrest, and misdemeanor theft, operating while intoxicated, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.