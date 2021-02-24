Portage man arrested in string of robberies at Lake Station truck stops

LAKE STATION — Police responding to a robbery at a truck stop early Tuesday arrested a Portage man who is suspected in four recent robberies in the town, Police Chief James Richardson said.

Lake Station police were dispatched about 2:30 a.m. to the Mr. Fuel truck stop at 1235 Ripley St. for a robbery in progress, Capt. Dave Johnson said.

When officers arrived, an employee told them the suspect had run off but was the same person who robbed the business two days earlier, police said.

Police took the 40-year-old man into custody in the parking lot of a nearby business, officials said.

Further investigation showed the man was a suspect in the two robberies at Mr. Fuel and robberies Feb. 11 and 23 at the Road Ranger truck stop in the 2100 block of Ripley Street, officials said.

Police planned to present their investigations into all four robberies to the Lake County prosecutor's office for formal charges, officials said.