 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage man arrested in string of robberies at Lake Station truck stops
alert top story urgent

Portage man arrested in string of robberies at Lake Station truck stops

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime stock file art generic
File

LAKE STATION — Police responding to a robbery at a truck stop early Tuesday arrested a Portage man who is suspected in four recent robberies in the town, Police Chief James Richardson said.

Lake Station police were dispatched about 2:30 a.m. to the Mr. Fuel truck stop at 1235 Ripley St. for a robbery in progress, Capt. Dave Johnson said.

When officers arrived, an employee told them the suspect had run off but was the same person who robbed the business two days earlier, police said.

Police took the 40-year-old man into custody in the parking lot of a nearby business, officials said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Further investigation showed the man was a suspect in the two robberies at Mr. Fuel and robberies Feb. 11 and 23 at the Road Ranger truck stop in the 2100 block of Ripley Street, officials said.

Police planned to present their investigations into all four robberies to the Lake County prosecutor's office for formal charges, officials said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of dolphins 'stampede' off California coast

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts