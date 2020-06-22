You are the owner of this article.
Portage man pleads guilty to filming women, girls in work bathroom
Portage man pleads guilty to filming women, girls in work bathroom

Adan Alvarado

PORTAGE — A 21-year-old Portage man pleaded guilty Monday to four felony counts of voyeurism after his cell phone was found recording video exactly a year ago by two young girls in a bathroom at an auto parts store where he worked.

Adan Alvarado will be sentenced to three years of probation if the proposed plea agreement is accepted Aug. 17 by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.

The proposal, which dismisses the more serious offenses of child exploitation and possession of child pornography, calls for Alvarado to undergo a sex offender evaluation and participate in therapy.

Alvarado was taken into custody on the afternoon of June 22, 2019 after his cell phone was discovered by the girls inside the bathroom at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 6100 Central Ave., where Alvarado worked, police said. The girls were on site for a Portage Junior Miss Softball car wash fundraiser.

Police said a video on the phone shot at 12:18 p.m. that day showed Alvarado placing the phone in position near the toilet. The two girls in question then enter the bathroom 15 minutes later with the first girl using the bathroom on video and the second making the discovery while partially undressed.

Police said they also discovered videos on the phone shot in the same bathroom on May 29, June 5 and June 8, all of 2019. Those videos captured a couple of Alvarado's female coworkers, who he said were his intended target, police said.

Alvarado, who was found to have a small electronic camera in his possession, reportedly told police he "made a stupid decision/idea of putting my phone in the employee's bathroom."

"Adan said he did not know why he did it, it just 'happened' but he did not mean for younger girls to go in and see the cellular telephone or be recorded," according to charging information.

Police said Alvarado directed the two young girls to the bathroom.

"Adan said he has watched videos like that before and thought, 'Oh that'd be cool,'" police said.

