Portage man pleads guilty to filming women, girls in work bathroom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A 21-year-old Portage man pleaded guilty Monday to four felony counts of voyeurism after his cell phone was found recording video exactly a year ago by two young girls in a bathroom at an auto parts store where he worked.

Adan Alvarado will be sentenced to three years of probation if the proposed plea agreement is accepted Aug. 17 by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.

The proposal, which dismisses the more serious offenses of child exploitation and possession of child pornography, calls for Alvarado to undergo a sex offender evaluation and participate in therapy.

Alvarado was taken into custody on the afternoon of June 22, 2019 after his cell phone was discovered by the girls inside the bathroom at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 6100 Central Ave., where Alvarado worked, police said. The girls were on site for a Portage Junior Miss Softball car wash fundraiser.

Police said a video on the phone shot at 12:18 p.m. that day showed Alvarado placing the phone in position near the toilet. The two girls in question then enter the bathroom 15 minutes later with the first girl using the bathroom on video and the second making the discovery while partially undressed.