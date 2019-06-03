A Portage man remains hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a car in Hobart over the weekend, police said Monday.
The wreck occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. Saturday on County Line Road, just south of 37th Street, Hobart police spokesman Capt. James Gonzales said.
According to police, the car made a right turn from 37th Street onto County Line Road and then stopped to make a left turn into a parking lot. The driver of the car told police the motorcycle attempted to pass them on the left hand side, either to avoid a rear end collision or to pass the car.
Responding officers arrived at the scene to find that Portage Fire Department medics treating the motorcycle driver, who was lying in a grassy area on the east side of County Line Road, Gonzales said.
The motorcyclist was described as a 29-year-old male, but his name has not been released. He was transported to Methodist Northlake Hospital and then airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago for further treatment, Gonzales said.
The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown, Gonzales added.
The car’s driver, described as a 24-year-old Portage woman, and passenger, described as a 54-year-old Cedar Lake resident, were unhurt. Their names have not been released.
The Lake County Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting the Hobart Police Department in the crash investigation.