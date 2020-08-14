Portage man who stabbed estranged wife accused of strangling woman, boy, police say

VALPARAISO — A 46-year-old Portage man, who served nearly 16 years in prison for attempting to kill his estranged wife and is still on probation in that case, is back behind bars and facing multiple counts of strangulation and domestic battery.
Michael Vasquez appeared for a court hearing Friday morning via a videoconferencing system from the jail and was denied bond by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who cited the probation and said the accused poses a danger to others.
Vasquez faces his third allegation of violating his probation because of the recent arrest and because he still owes $36,952 in restitution from the 1997 case, according to Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp.
The most recent case arose shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday when a boy told police Vasquez hit him in the mouth with a gallon container he had been drinking from, according to Portage police. The boy said Vasquez then began choking him.
Police observed a small cut on the boy's lip.
Vasquez then began choking a woman, the boy reportedly told police.
The woman confirmed she had been choked, but said she did not want to get Vasquez in trouble, police said.
Vasquez denied the situation became physical, according to police.
He is charged with two felony counts of strangulation, and felony and misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, according to court records.
Clymer set a trial for Feb. 1, with preliminary hearings Oct. 30 and Jan. 8. The alleged probation violation will be taken up at the October hearing.
In arguing for a bond, defense attorney Adrian Guzman told the court that leaving Vasquez in jail would pose a hardship because he is the sole provider for his family and still has a job waiting for him.
Vasquez was sentenced in the same courtroom in 1997 to 35 years behind bars after being found guilty of attempting to kill his estranged wife by repeatedly stabbing her June 21, 1996, with a butcher knife at the BP gas station along the Indiana Toll Road where she worked.
He was released from prison on Sept. 17, 2013, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
