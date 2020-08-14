Portage man who stabbed estranged wife accused of strangling woman, boy, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A 46-year-old Portage man, who served nearly 16 years in prison for attempting to kill his estranged wife and is still on probation in that case, is back behind bars and facing multiple counts of strangulation and domestic battery.

Michael Vasquez appeared for a court hearing Friday morning via a videoconferencing system from the jail and was denied bond by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who cited the probation and said the accused poses a danger to others.

Vasquez faces his third allegation of violating his probation because of the recent arrest and because he still owes $36,952 in restitution from the 1997 case, according to Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp.

The most recent case arose shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday when a boy told police Vasquez hit him in the mouth with a gallon container he had been drinking from, according to Portage police. The boy said Vasquez then began choking him.

Police observed a small cut on the boy's lip.

Vasquez then began choking a woman, the boy reportedly told police.

The woman confirmed she had been choked, but said she did not want to get Vasquez in trouble, police said.