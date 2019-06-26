PORTAGE — Mayor John Cannon is calling for the resignation of Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham after the clerk failed to cooperate in an internal investigation into possible wrongdoing in that office.
In April, Cannon appointed a bipartisan executive investigative committee to look into potential malfeasance in Stidham's office. Cannon did not say what information triggered the investigation.
In the course of that investigation, the committee sent the Portage Clerk-Treasurer's office a request for public documents.
The committee said Stidham did not respond to the request.
Because it did not have the authority to issue subpoenas compelling a response, the committee told Cannon it could not affirmatively conclude violations of law. However, the committee said it predicted a "sufficient likelihood" of unlawful conduct, warranting further investigation by law enforcement and other officials.
Cannon received the confidential final report on Tuesday. He asked Stidham to meet with him at 11 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the findings.
Stidham did not respond.
In response to the report and Stidham's failure to meet to discuss the findings, Cannon called for the immediate resignation of the clerk-treasurer.
Cannon contacted other officials and law enforcement about the situation. He did not specify whom he contacted.
Cannon also has called for a special meeting of the Portage Board of Works at 9:30 a.m. July 3 to demand repayment of unapproved transactions made by the clerk-treasurer's office.
