PORTAGE — In response to the claims against Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham, Mayor John Cannon is asking the city council to make a number of changes to city law.
Cannon is requesting seven new ordinances, as well as a few other measures to prevent unapproved contracts from going through. Stidham is accused of spending $70,000 in unapproved contracts with companies run by his wife, Rachel, between 2015 and 2016, just before they were married.
The move comes per the recommendation of the bipartisan investigation committee Cannon put together to look into the allegations against Stidham. The committee was appointed in April and consists of City Councilman Bill Fekete, R-4th, Portage Board of Works Member Ron Necco and City Streets Superintendent Steve Nelson.
One of the proposed laws would require any contracts signed off by a city official to have an approval of work agreement that covers what the work is and certifies that no Indiana law is being violated with the contract.
A similar ordinance already exists, and Cannon said he wants stronger enforcement of the existing law.
Two more ordinances would require all reports from the State Board of Accounts to be posted publicly and that a formal discussion take place at an official public meeting 30 days after a report is released.
Claims dockets through the board of works are the focus of another two of the proposals. Claims could not be added to a signed docket after a meeting and all claims would need to be submitted three days before a meeting.
Stidham had previously stated claims are often added afterward to keep up with bills, a practice which Cannon has criticized. The clerk-treasurer had indicated it was the way his predecessors conducted business in the past, and he is willing to change the practice with input from other officials.
The remaining proposals include giving the mayor's office access to the city's bookkeeping software and a new certification to be signed by the clerk-treasurer for every payment voucher his office approves.
In addition, Cannon said he wants the city council to establish its own investigative committee with subpoena powers to look into Stidham.
Last week, Fekete requested the same thing, but Council President Sue Lynch, D-at large, said she would rather let law enforcement handle the investigation.
Stidham denied any wrongdoing and had previously said the allegations stem from personal political motivations.