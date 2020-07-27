Portage outlines initial expectations for a full virtual start to the school year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — Portage Township Schools, the first district in Northwest Indiana to announce a full virtual start to its 2020-21 school year, outlined detailed plans for students' learning in a Monday night school board meeting.

The Portage virtual roll-out plan includes four areas of focus: technology, instruction, student learning and support structures.

In the Portage virtual learning plan, students will be provided a combination of synchronous and asynchronous education, allowing students the opportunity to both participate in live instruction led by Portage teachers and self-directed learning.

"We don't want to have our children overtaxed on screen time," Assistant Superintendent Michael Stephens said Monday night. "But, we also don't want to have time left without instruction, so there's a delicate balance in there that we're trying to find and trying to make sure that the amount of time that they would normally have in direct instruction in a regular classroom is also being addressed in a synchronous virtual classroom as well."