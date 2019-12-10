Portage football coach Darren Rodriguez will not return for the 2020 season, athletic director Fred Joseph confirmed to The Times on Tuesday.
Portage went 1-9 this fall and didn’t win a Duneland Athletic Conference game. Rodriguez had a 16-25 record in four seasons after coming over from Culver in 2016.
Joseph declined to elaborate on reasoning for Rodriguez’s dismissal or when Portage made the final decision. He said the search for Rodriguez’s successor will start this week.
“We just want to find the right fit as soon as possible, and we want to wish Darren the best of luck going forward,” Joseph said.
Rodriguez has a career 53-73 record over stops at Portage, Culver and West Central. He led West Central to a 10-win season in 2012.
Rodriguez didn’t immediately return a text message from The Times.
