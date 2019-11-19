PORTAGE — Following a devastating cancer diagnosis, Bosco the fire dog only may have a few more months to live, veterinarians said. His family of firefighters are asking the community's help to cheer up the black Labrador, who has served the community for years.
Portage Fire Department's Bosco was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer called hemangiosarcoma, and veterinarians said he only has one to three months more to live. However, that has not stopped Bosco from doing what he loves.
“Anyone that knows Bosco knows he’s a working dog through and through,” said Portage fire Lt. Jeremy Himan, Bosco's human partner. “His drive is remarkable, and he wouldn’t rather do anything else.”
From 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, the Fire Department is hosting "A Salute to Bosco" at Woodland Park Oakwood Hall at 2100 Willowcreek Road in Portage. Firefighters are asking the public to come say hello to Bosco and Himan.
A few weeks ago, Bosco suddenly became sick, Portage Fire Chief Tim Sosby said. He was rushed to the vet, where an ultrasound showed a large tumor wrapped around his spleen. Though the tumor was successful removed, it was found to be cancerous.
While Bosco is recovering well from the surgery, veterinarians said dogs with the same type of cancer normally die within 85 days, Sosby said. The cancer cells in Bosco's blood stream eventually will settle in his lungs, heart and brain, veterinarians told Bosco's family. There is no cure, and treatment does not increase survival time by very long.
Until Bosco shows signs of illness, it would be best if firefighters kept Bosco on his regular routines as long as he is healthy and able, veterinarians said.
Bosco is a fire investigation dog who has worked countless fire scenes in his nine years with the Portage Fire Department. He is trained to sniff out certain accelerants that can't be detected by humans, and he has helped authorities make numerous arson convictions, Sosby said.
Bosco began his life as a homeless dog at an animal shelter, where he was rescued by the New York Fire Academy more than a decade ago.
Ten years ago, Bosco and Himan graduated from New York State Fire Academy. Together, the two have worked on several fire investigations throughout Northwest Indiana.
Sosby described Bosco as a happy, playful pooch who takes his work seriously.
“When it is time for him to work, he is all business, no messing around,” Sosby said. “It is truly amazing to watch. He is very well-trained at what he does.”
The Thursday event is free, and firefighters are welcoming attendees to bring dog food, blankets and toys for local animal shelters.
For more information, people can call the Portage Fire Department at 219-762-7404.
Pets of the week: Meet Oscar
Oscar
This is Oscar. He's got the looks, the charm, and the love. Now he just needs you. If you are looking for a super chill guy to hang with you must meet Oscar.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Kenny
Kenny is just the greatest. He is handsome, friendly, and loving. What more could you ask for? This older gentleman would love to be your only kitty. He would make a great companion, too, since he loves attention.
FYI: For more information, please visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Esperanza
Esperanza is a young Galgo from Spain. She is a sweet, beautiful girl who so desperately wants to please. She is a bit unsure of humans, especially men, and it will take some time to gain her trust and make her comfortable. She has relied on the other dogs to show her the ropes. She gets along great with the other big dogs and had no reaction when she met the neighbor’s Dachshund. Due to the amount of dogs in our home she sleeps and eats in her crate but has the run of the house while we are home. She prefers to be in a quieter area of the house where she can watch her surroundings and will seek out attention periodically. A six-foot fence is a must as she was able to jump a four-foot fence. Esperanza will make a wonderful companion for someone.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/ You are also welcome to contact our adoption coordinators for more information regarding adopting a Galgo. For more information on adopting a Galgo, please contact adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Ace
This is Ace. This beautiful guy needs a home. He is a Boxer and is about one-year-old. He gets along with other dogs and is a very nice boy.
FYI: Please fill out application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Provided
Fargo and Oakley
This is Fargo (left). He is around 12 weeks old and ready to find his forever home. He is a complete lap cat and loves to give kisses. He enjoys his wet food every morning. He loves his brother Oakley. They love to give each other kisses and love to play tag.
FYI: Email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com or tinylives17@outlook.com for more information. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Bruster
Bruster is a Galgo from Spain. He is adjusting well to his new life in the United States. Bruster is a very loving dog once he gets to know you. He lives happily with cats and other dogs in his foster home. Bruster has met young children at a Greyt Readers event and seemed to gravitate toward the kids. Bruster is a little unsure of new people, especially men. With some patience and understanding, he will warm up and trust. Bruster does well in his kennel and walks well on leash. He also navigates stairs well and loves to play with stuffed toys.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/ You are also welcome to contact our adoption coordinators for more information regarding adopting a Galgo. For more information on adopting a Galgo, please contact adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Provided
Oakley
Meet Oakley. He is up for adoption and is the coolest tabby you’ll ever meet. He loves to cuddle and give kisses. Bird feathers, jingle balls, and a scratch post is all he needs. He is vaccinated and dewormed. Oakley is around 10 weeks old. Having a friend at home or being adopted with his brother Fargo would be the best. He loves to wrestle and play a game of tag.
FYI: Email tinylives17@outlook.com for more information on Oakley. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
PJ
PJ was a young kitten when she came in. She wants to be nice but is having a hard time trusting people. She is looking for a home that can help her trust and understand people will not hurt her. If this is something you can do, please call the shelter and set up a date and time to meet her. She is well worth the time.
FYI: Call 219-922-1766. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Provided
Feather
Feather was found outside on someone's driveway crying. She was all alone and only about 5 weeks old. Now she is 8 - 9 weeks old and ready for a home. She is just a doll.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Provided
Murphy and Sam
This is Murphy (black kitten) and Sam (black and white kitten). They need to be adopted together. They get along well with children, dogs, and cats. Murphy and Sam are super playful and love to chase each other around. They are fixed, fully vaccinated and dewormed, and tested for FELV/FIV negative.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Pippy
Pippy is a chihuahua mix. She is a happy little girl and loves people. Pippy needs an active family who will include her. She loves running in a fenced-in yard.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Provided
Clyde
This is Clyde. His sister was adopted but he still hasn’t found a forever home. He doesn’t show well at adoption events. Clyde gets very nervous and doesn’t act like his sweet self. He gets along very well with other cats. Clyde loves to chase them around and play. He is a lap cat when he’s tired and he purrs all the time. He's fostered by Deanne.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Cali
Cali is a 1 1/2 year old long-hair calico. She is spayed, front paw declawed, fully vaccinated and dewormed. Cali gets nervous at adoption events so we would love to find her a home via other means. She is a very sweet cat. Cali lived with children and another cat. We're not sure how she is with dogs.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Leo
Leo is a beautiful boy. He is a Doberman Pinscher and is fully vetted - neutered and microchipped. Leo is looking for an experienced Doberman family. He is still young (1-2 yrs) and full of energy. Training classes would be best for him.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet him. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Provided
Sheba
Sheba is a 3.5 year old Pit/Terrier Mix. She's lived a rough life in her short time on earth. In 2016, she was given to Porter County Animal Control and was in rough shape. Sheba wasn't treated very well and had a lot of scars and open flesh wounds. In May of 2016, the county shelter reached out to Lakeshore PAWS to see if they could possibly help find her a loving home, one that she deserved after being treated so poorly. For obvious reasons, other dogs terrify her and the shelter life just isn't for Sheba. She would cry and shake because she was so scared. Lakeshore PAWS found her a "foster" who is giving her a temporary loving home while she waits for her forever family to find her. Weeks have turned into months and months have turned into years and no one has walked through the doors to adopt Sheba. She is a great dog and would easily transition into life with most families. Even after every thing she's been through, she loves people. Sheba is probably too much for small children. She would do best as the only dog and no cats, please.
FYI: Visit lakeshorepaws.org.
Provided
Pansey
Pansey is a beautiful tortoiseshell colored kitty. She is under 1-year-old. Pansey is playful, cuddly and loves to explore. She is being fostered by Ron.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Moe
Moe is such a good little guy looking for a family. He is a Cairn Terrier mix. He is fully vetted - neutered and microchipped. Moe is a happy-go-lucky young guy.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet him. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Provided
Flo
Flo is a Galgo currently living in Spain. He will be making his big trip to the United States soon. Stay tuned to learn more about Flo once he gets settled into his foster home with American Greyhound.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/. For more information on adopting a Galgo, please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Zena
Meet Zena. This gal is large and in charge. She is very friendly. If that isn't enough to win you over, we bet her short little tail that wags when she's happy will. Zena is also a people lover and does well with kids.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Blanche
Say hello to Blanche. She may seem a bit reserved at first but she really is a charming girl who loves to play. Her soft fur makes it almost impossible to stop petting her. She definitely enjoys the attention, though.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Frazier
Frazier has been at the shelter for about a year and he still has not found his forever family. He is extremely lovable, good with other cats, and just wants to be petted all the time. He will make you smile as soon as you meet him. He even has a special characteristic called his “happy hop.” Frazier loves to jump up when he is being petted.
FYI: If you are interested in Frazier and would like to know more information, please email tinylives17@outlook.com. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Luna
Luna is looking for a home. She is a black, German Shepherd mix. She is around 3 years old. Luna is a beautiful dog.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Provided
Elite
Elite is a Galgo who just made his big trip to the United States during the first week of October. Stay tuned to learn more about Elite once he gets settled into his foster home here with American Greyhound.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour. For more information on adopting a Galgo, please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Sonny
Sonny is a beautiful young little guy. He is mostly black with a little white patch on his chest. He has been fully vetted and is ready for a home.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter to make arrangements to meet him. Phone number is 219-922-1766.
Provided
Rigley
This is Rigley. She's about 5 months old. She is a gray and white tabby. Rigley loves to play and is a very cuddly little girl. She loves to sleep with her human and to play with her brother or anyone else available in the house.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Orange Roughy
Are you looking for an older kitty to add to your family? Orange Roughy might be a good match. He enjoys head rubs, wet food and cozy window seats. Life didn't start out great for him, but with a little time at ICS he is doing much better and ready for a family of his own. How can you resist that face?
FYI: For more information, visit the website catsociety.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Dusty
Take a look at this gorgeous gal. Dusty is around 5 years old. She is a quiet girl who loves attention and cozy beds. Dusty has amazing fur which is so soft and silky. She loves to be brushed. Stop by and meet her.
FYI: For more information visit the website catsociety.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Largartijo
Largartijo is a Galgo currently living in Spain. He will be making his big trip to the United States during the first week of October. Stay tuned to learn more about Largartijo once he gets settled into his foster home here with American Greyhound.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/. For more information on adopting a Galgo, please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator.
Provided
Jaxson
Jaxson is a wonderful and happy boy. He is a Labrador Retriever mix. He is looking for a large yard to run in. Jaxson would love to join your family and get out of the kennel.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends fron noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet him.
Provided
JuneBug
JuneBug is about 4 months old and loves to play. She is not a big cuddlier yet but is learning. She lives with other cats and loves them. She also lives with dogs and may not love them but is brave enough to chase and be chased by them for fun.
FYI: Contact Nrukes@yahoo.com if you are interested in adopting JuneBug. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Ramoncin
Ramoncin is a Galgo currently living in Spain. He will be making his big trip to the United States during the first week of October. Stay tuned to learn more about Ramoncin once he gets settled into his foster home here with American Greyhound. If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/ You are also welcome to contact our adoption coordinators for more information regarding adopting a Galgo.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Hope
Hope is a real love bug. She is an adorable, petite calico. She is just under one-year-old. Hope is looking for a happy home. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her.
Hope
Provided
Chloe
Chloe is a Siamese mix and is around 5-6 years old. She has been fully vetted. She was found outside near the Kankakee River, near starvation. Chloe needs a wonderful, sweet home where she can be confident and feel lots of love.
FYI: Applications can be found at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Moana
This beauty is Moana. She enjoys lounging in baskets and won't turn down a brushing. If you are looking for a mellow cat, she could be the one for you. Moana is a sweet and gentle girl. She tends to be on the quiet side, so we think she would probably like a relaxed environment where she can curl up and be your couch kitty.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Diamond
Meet Diamond. This girl has so much sparkle. She really is the best. She loves other cats and enjoys mothering the kittens in her room. Diamond likes to sit in your lap and she might even give you some kitty kisses too.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Ernie
Ernie is a sweet shepherd mix. He is 2 years old and available for adoption from Lakeshore PAWS in Valparaiso.
FYI: Call 219-476-PAWS (7297) or visit lakeshorepaws.org.
Provided
Courtney
This beautiful little girl had a bad eye infection and lost her one eye. She is such a little lover and ready for a home. The loss of her one eye has not slowed her down. Courtney is a normal loving little girl.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet the pets.
Provided
Desperado
This handsome kitty is Desperado. He was found starving on the streets. With a little time at the shelter he has gained his weight back and is looking forward to finding his forever home. He is what we would call a "loafer cat." He's pretty easy going and would make a great pal to hang out with.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Marina
Marina is a very affectionate girl who requires pets, plenty of Temptations food and a nice window seat. She loves to play and has a sweet disposition. Be sure to stop in and meet her this weekend.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Hugo
We believe Hugo is a hound mix and still a puppy. He is a happy, beautiful boy. He looks like he will be large when fully grown.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet him.
Provided
Boots
Boots is a very sweet and playful girl who loves attention. She enjoys being petted and feather toys are her favorite. Boots would do best in a home with no small children. She does well with other cats, but dogs might be a bit much for her. Come visit her and see if it's a match.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow the Facebook page at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Tigra
Tigra is a Galgo from Spain. She is a young 3 years old. She is looking for her forever home as her previous home could not keep her due to a change in the family dynamic. Tigra is a little bit anxious, but very sweet. Given some time and affection she will settle in and be a lovely companion. Patience is a virtue and having that virtue will surely pay off with this beautiful girl. Tigra is currently living with children and we don’t have any reason to believe she would not be well suited for an adoptive home with them. She will play with toys when the mood strikes. She has no problem doing stairs and knows to “do her business” on leash. She is still working on leash manners but is getting lots of practice in her foster home.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Cayenne
Cayenne is a male orange mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired cat, born in March 2018. He had been living outside when he was badly injured. He was rescued and taken to a local animal hospital for treatment and has now made a complete recovery and is very healthy. Cayenne is neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He has a very healthy appetite and it shows. And even though he is big, he loves to be held like a baby. Cayenne loves to play and run around with other cats and likes playing with toys, too. He is people friendly and gets along with other laidback cats. He's not a fan of dogs though. Cayenne would also do well as the only pet in the home.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Elvis
Elvis is three-and-a-half years old but still acts like a kitten. He loves to play with feathers and give you lots of kisses. Elvis has a beautiful coat that has colors of butterscotch in it. His fur almost feels like velvet. He would love a home with a cat tree that he can climb and someone to show him lots of love.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Sonja
Sonja is a female black and white domestic shorthaired cat who was born in June 2012. She was rescued from a home with over 20 cats after her previous owner passed away. Sonja came to SC4Pets already spayed and front declawed. She is now current on her vaccinations, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Sonja has a very gentle, sweet, and laid-back personality. She is a little scared around new people at first, but absolutely loves to be petted. She is also good with other cats. Sonja would make a great addition to a family who is looking for a sweet, lovable and calm companion.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Fritz
This is Fritz. He is a German Shepherd mix. This guy is a great boy. He loves to be where you are. He is only close to 1-year-old and has a lot of energy. Fritz is looking for an active family and would make a great addition to any family.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter to make arrangements to meet him at 219-922-1766.
Provided
Wiley
Take a look at those gorgeous locks. This good-looking guy is Wiley. He is about a year old. When you first meet Wiley he may seem a bit shy or reserved. Once he is comfortable with you, he enjoys being admired and receiving pets. You might find him soaking in the sunshine or relaxing under blankets. Stop in and meet him.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Pluto
Check out those magnificent whiskers. This handsome guy is Pluto. He is 10 years old. Don't let that scare you, he still knows how to have a good time. You show him a feather toy and the party starts. Pluto can also be super chill. He may not sit in your lap, but he is rather content to sit right beside you.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Roxie
Roxie is a young female greyhound who recently came back to American Greyhound due to some medical concerns and a change in family dynamic. Roxie is a very sweet girl that currently lives with a Shih Tzu as well as a tabby cat. Her tabby cat friend even goes on walks with her. Roxie walks very well on leash and would likely enjoy life in an apartment or a house. She isn’t a huge fan of stuffed toys, but she does love to chase after tennis balls. Roxie is on the shy side and she is very unsure of many things around her. Slowly but surely she is coming out of her shell and starting to relax. New or loud noises are still very scary for her. First thing in the morning, she is playful and excited to start her day. Roxie has met young children and we don’t have any reason to believe she wouldn’t be well suited to live with them. One of Roxie’s favorite things to do is lay outside and soak up the sun.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
