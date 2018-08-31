Following the announcement of a partnership between Portage Township Schools and the Porter County Sheriff’s Department, Portage Township Schools announced on Friday their decision to fire the two student resource officers from the Portage Police Department who served the school.
Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said the school's decision to let go of officers John Wright and Jay Cowger is shocking.
On Friday, Williams posted a letter from the Merrillville law firm of Church, Church. Hittle and Antrim informing Portage Mayor James Snyder of the decision on Facebook.
The issue hit the public nearly two weeks ago when Williams announced the district refused to accept two free SROs from the city. Despite the refusal, Williams continued to send the officers to the schools to sit in the parking lots.
However, said school officials, the issue began in the spring when Williams pulled SROs from the schools in May following a dispute over accessing information.
Williams, who is running for a school board seat in November, said Friday his department has tried to bring in more officers as acting students resource officers, or SROs, in the schools for quite some time. He said the move to add more officers was based on the frequency of school shootings throughout the nation.
Williams said the Police Department's two additional officers' pay would have been covered at no cost to the schools.
“It's mind boggling,” Williams said Friday night. “If the schools kept our officers and added the county officers, they would have six officers ensuring the safety of the students.”
Williams said he was not aware of the decision until a reporter contacted him Friday afternoon.
Alaniz said the new school resource officers provided by the county will be trained in school safety techniques. The deal with the Sheriff’s Department will bring two full-time school resource officers and a number of supplemental officers. One full-time officer will serve Portage High School, and the other full-time officer will serve the district’s middle schools.
“Our students will have the opportunity to build relationships with these officers of various backgrounds and learn about the jurisdictions that serve our communities,” Alaniz said in a prepared statement.
The supplemental officers will provide additional coverage throughout the district, including the elementary schools, Alainz said.
“All Portage Township Schools SROs will adhere to the standards and training provided by the National Association of School Resource Officers, which aligns with the PTS Comprehensive and Collaborative Approach to School Safety,” Alaniz said.
Williams said he has no doubt in the Porter County officer's abilities, however he believes the transition of losing Wright and Cowger will have a negative impact.
“It takes time to gain trust and report with students, it's certainly not something that happens over night,” Williams said. “These two officers are beloved by the students. They've established relationships with the students over the years. To fire them and to tell them to leave the property is a little much.”
The Portage officers' last day will be on Tuesday, when Williams said they will say their goodbye's and collect their things.
“In any emergency or active assailant situation, we are still committed to protecting the schools, and we will still find a way to do it” Williams said. “After 20 years we've been doing it one way, now we have to switch around what we are doing.”
Times staff writer Doug Ross contributed to this report.
