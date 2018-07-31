PORTAGE — Police believe they have the suspects responsible for an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon at the Chase Bank at 3275 Willowcreek Road.
Police believe there is no further danger to the community.
Police were dispatched at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday and advised the suspects were fleeing in a black Nissan, according to Chief Troy Williams.
Officers took various routes to the bank in order to spot the suspect vehicle and while en route Officer Matt Johnson spotted a vehicle matching the description. Within two minutes of the dispatch, Johnson initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Lute and Airport roads.
The vehicle contained three occupants, whose stories were not matching, police said. The three were transported to the Portage Police Department Detective Bureau for further questioning.
“I do want to commend the efforts of the Porter County Central Communications Dispatcher and Portage Police Patrol Officers and specifically Officer Johnson for their quick communication and action,” Williams said in a news release.
