PORTAGE — Police have found strange geometric patterns carved in the ground of one of the city's parks— but they're doubtful it's aliens.
Portage police are searching for the creator of a few topographical formations that mysteriously appeared late Sunday or early Monday at the Portage Imagination Glen Park at 2275 McCool Road.
In a Facebook post on the Portage Police Department page, police posted photos of circular and winding muddy ruts that stretched through several grassy areas of the park.
Police followed the tracks of the unidentified driving object onto Lenburg Road, but the tracks faded out.
Anyone with information on the mysterious mud circles is asked to contact the police department at 219-762-3122.