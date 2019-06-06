PORTAGE – Residents of a recently built development told the city council Tuesday their properties have drainage issues and blame the developer for the problem.
Henry Matthews, who lives in the Olthof Homes development on Summershade Drive said that the drainage in the area is not up to par and has caused some flooding for over a year.
“Those homes were built without the proper infrastructure. When the developer was there putting that infrastructure in, he was OK to sell those lots with permission of this (city),” he said. “We all have sump pumps but they run continuously. If you come down Summershade Drive, you'll see homes are literally pumping water into the street.”
Many of the homes in the area were built just a few years ago. Matthews said he moved into his new home back in October. He wants the council to release a plan on what they plan to do to fix the drainage issues so residents can spend money on upgrades instead of flood prevention.
“We would all like to continue improving our properties, but we're afraid to do anything there because the minute ... we do anything substantial you come in with your plan and tear it out of there,” said Matthews.
Mayor John Cannon said the city had a plan, but it needed to be finalized and there were weather delays.
“I don't understand how this ever got approved, passed infrastructure to where this guy can sell lots and start building homes,” said Councilman Mark Oprisko, D-At-Large.
Council President Sue Lynch, D-At-Large, said development was likely approved by a board serving under James Snyder, the former mayor currently awaiting sentencing on bribery and tax evasion charges.
“This is unacceptable for a new development,” said Councilwoman Liz Modesto, D-1. “We have 70-80-year-old homes that don't have infrastructure and this should not be happening now.”
“It's a tragedy to have the building go on over there for a couple phases,” said Oprisko “If I were in (Matthew's) shoes, I'd be pretty irate.”
The councilman suggested legal action could be taken against Olthof.
Residents in attendance said that they wanted a moratorium put on building by the developer until the infrastructure was fixed.
Olthof Homes was contacted but did not provide a statement by press time.
Cannon invited residents concerned about the drainage issues to attend a sewer board meeting at city hall at 3 p.m. Thursday.