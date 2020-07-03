Portage schools shares reentry plan for 2020-21 academic year

PORTAGE — School board officials announced Thursday a comprehensive plan for students to return to school for the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 health crisis.
Classes are slated to resume on Wednesday, August 12, with health precautions in place, the district said.
"We have taken a lot of care in developing a plan that is research-based and has, at the forefront, the safety and health of our entire school community," Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said.
This upcoming school year, protocols require students and staff to abide by several new measures.
Students and employees will be required to wear masks when social distancing isn't possible, such as on a school bus. Each student will be provided two reusable face masks, the district said.
Officials said in a survey taken by about 2,000 parents, about half said they'd prefer students be required to wear masks while another half said the opposite.
“We know that regardless of individual opinions of face coverings, when we’re talking about 8,000 students and 1,400 employees, I’d be irresponsible to recommend anything to this board other than required face coverings when social distancing cannot be achieved.” Alaniz said during a Thursday board meeting.
Classes will operate under a three-tiered system based on potential community spread of the coronavirus, the district said in a Thursday statement.
School will resume under the "green" tier, meaning students will attend class five days a week. Should class move to the "yellow" tier, students would attend classes in-person with some online learning. Finally, the "red" tier would indicate a move to all online learning.
The district also noted that elementary after-school clubs will likely be virtual, in order to limit how many people are in school buildings after hours.
Schools will also do the following during the upcoming school year, according to the plan:
- Employ enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures.
- Provide additional hand sanitizer stations.
- Adjust lunches to maximize available open spaces and employ alternate scheduling.
- Utilize a separate space in each building to assist symptomatic students.
- Restrict visitors and guests.
- Require all students and staff who are ill to stay at home until fever-free for 72 hours, without the use of fever medications, or until fever-free for 24 hours with a negative COVID-19 test.
- Stop awards for perfect attendance.
Alaniz added that the school community should prepare for rolling closures, both short and long-term.
School hallways may be marked with directed paths of travel to encourage social distancing.
"This school year, the partnership between families and PTS staff will be even more crucial. Our staff will receive professional development in our new policies and procedures so we can ensure our students are practicing healthy habits," the district said in a Thursday statement.
Alaniz thanked the nearly 2,000 parents who took a reentry survey that helped the district to devise its comprehensive plan.
"We truly look forward to reopening school safely for the 2020-2021 school year. As that date approaches, I assure you we will continue to work collaboratively with the local health department and communicate frequently with all of you."
