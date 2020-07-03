Portage schools shares reentry plan for 2020-21 academic year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — School board officials announced Thursday a comprehensive plan for students to return to school for the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

Classes are slated to resume on Wednesday, August 12, with health precautions in place, the district said.

"We have taken a lot of care in developing a plan that is research-based and has, at the forefront, the safety and health of our entire school community," Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said.

This upcoming school year, protocols require students and staff to abide by several new measures.

Students and employees will be required to wear masks when social distancing isn't possible, such as on a school bus. Each student will be provided two reusable face masks, the district said.

Officials said in a survey taken by about 2,000 parents, about half said they'd prefer students be required to wear masks while another half said the opposite.

“We know that regardless of individual opinions of face coverings, when we’re talking about 8,000 students and 1,400 employees, I’d be irresponsible to recommend anything to this board other than required face coverings when social distancing cannot be achieved.” Alaniz said during a Thursday board meeting.