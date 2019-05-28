PORTAGE — The Portage Square Park summer concert series kicks off Sunday at the park, 6300 Founders Square.
Three bands - Dixie Crush, described as the ultimate country party band; dec8de, an alternative 80s/90s Brit pop/new wave; and Mellencougar, a tribute to John Couger-Mellencamp, are featured in the first concert, which runs from 3:30 to 10 p.m. in the Founders Square Indiana American Water Co. Pavilion.
Guests may wish to bring a blanket or lawn chair, a picnic basket or buy food and refreshments from the variety of vendors at the concert.
For shade, or If rain threatens, bring an umbrella. Concerts will be held in all but violent weather.
The 2019 Portage Summer Music Series is produced in collaboration with Portage Township Live Entertainment Association (PTLEA), the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce, and the Portage Department of Parks and Recreation. The Founders Square Park concert series is made possible by the City of Portage Founders Fund, a 501 (c) (3) fund held by Porter County Community Foundation, and Indiana Dunes Tourism
For more information about the 2019 Portage Summer Music Series at Founders Square Park, contact the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce at 762-3300; Portage Parks and Recreation at 762-1675; Terry Hardin (PTLEA) at 762-5025, or visit the PTLEA website at www.portagemusic.com.