Portage teams up to host free job fair
PORTAGE —The Portage Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Portage EDC and the Portage Park Dept. host a free outdoor job fair from 4 to 7 p.m. May 19 at Founders Square, 6300 Founders Square, Portage.

Setup is from 3 to 4 p.n. Rain date is May 20.

Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing will be enforced. Please do not offer food or drink.

Exhibitors are asked to bring their own tables, chairs, table cloth, props, giveaways and signage. Those interested should call the chamber office at 219-762-3300 or email Info@portageinchamber.com for registration form. Deadline May 17.

