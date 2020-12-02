Portage to extend remote learning into the new year

PORTAGE — Portage Township Schools will extend virtual learning into the new year as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Portage Superintendent Amanda Alaniz informed families Tuesday that it will continue its virtual learning period, which began in November, through Jan. 8.

The district first announced in early November that it would move high school students into virtual learning through Nov. 30. School leaders soon after transitioned all Portage students into virtual instruction with the hopes of returning to in-person learning next week.

However, in her latest message, Alaniz said school leaders decided upon reviewing COVID-19 data that "the best and safest course of action" would be to extend learning from home until after the winter holidays.

The district has reported 151 total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a Portage Township Schools COVID-19 Information Dashboard. Of those cases, 21 remain active as of noon Dec. 2.

Students will participate in virtual learning from Dec. 7 to Dec. 18 before breaking for the holidays.

Jan. 4 will be a teacher work day, with no school for students, and Jan. 5 and 6 will be e-learning days, with students completing posted assignments.