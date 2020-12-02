 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage to extend remote learning into the new year
alert urgent

Portage to extend remote learning into the new year

{{featured_button_text}}
Portage High School Aerial

The football, baseball and softball fields at Portage High School are seen from above.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

PORTAGE — Portage Township Schools will extend virtual learning into the new year as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Portage Superintendent Amanda Alaniz informed families Tuesday that it will continue its virtual learning period, which began in November, through Jan. 8.

The district first announced in early November that it would move high school students into virtual learning through Nov. 30. School leaders soon after transitioned all Portage students into virtual instruction with the hopes of returning to in-person learning next week.

Portage to extend virtual learning districtwide

However, in her latest message, Alaniz said school leaders decided upon reviewing COVID-19 data that "the best and safest course of action" would be to extend learning from home until after the winter holidays.

The district has reported 151 total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a Portage Township Schools COVID-19 Information Dashboard. Of those cases, 21 remain active as of noon Dec. 2.

Students will participate in virtual learning from Dec. 7 to Dec. 18 before breaking for the holidays.

Jan. 4 will be a teacher work day, with no school for students, and Jan. 5 and 6 will be e-learning days, with students completing posted assignments.

Students will return to virtual learning — a remote instructional style with live interaction between students and teachers — on Jan. 7 and 8, with plans for an in-person return on Jan. 11.

Portage High School to shift to virtual learning through Thanksgiving Break

Vocational and applied skills classes will continue as outlined individually by instructors, according to Alaniz's letter. Athletics and designated extracurricular activities may continue with health and safety precautions enforced.

The district will also continue to offer its Mobile Meals program Monday and Friday throughout the virtual learning period and virtual learning support will be offered in Portage Township's elementary schools.

Alaniz reminded families in the holiday season to limit interactions outside their social circle, continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and stay home if they are feeling sick.

+19 Where to find COVID-19 data in schools

"We must continue our efforts as a community to slow the spread of COVID-19, as this is what will allow us to provide a safe and health learning environment for our students," the superintendent said. "With just two weeks of school remaining in this quarter, let's maintain our high momentum knowing that our two-week holiday break will be here soon."

More information on Portage Township Schools' response to the coronavirus pandemic is available on the district's website at portage.k12.in.us/back_to_school_plan.

Read the superintendent's letter here:

Download PDF Portage Township letter Dec. 1, 2020

Here are the schools adjusting plans due to COVID-19:

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Cook County Sheriff's K-9 finds missing person

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts