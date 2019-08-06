{{featured_button_text}}
New equipment makes Haven Hollow all-inclusive playground

A Rock-N-Ship handicapped-accessible play station was installed at Haven Hollow Park. The equipment is wheelchair-accessible and glides back and forth.

 Joyce Russell

PORTAGE TWP. — Adults can enjoy an afternoon of their favorite childhood games Saturday during the first Play and Pints Festival at Haven Hollow Park, 330 W. 700 North, South Haven.

The festival, hosted by Portage Township Parks, a department of the Portage Township Trustee, is from noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $20 per person.

The afternoon will feature a variety of childhood games, including Four Square, Giant Twister, Giant Connect Four, Shuffleboard, Soccer Croquet and more.

Tickets will include two free craft beers. Additional craft beer will be available for purchase as well as a variety of food. Music will also be provided.

To purchase tickets in advance, go to eventbrite.com. Tickets will also be available the day of the event.

For more information, contact the parks department at 219-759-5471 or visit the township’s website at portagetrustee.org or the Facebook site at facebook.com/portagetownship/

