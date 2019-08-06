PORTAGE TWP. — Adults can enjoy an afternoon of their favorite childhood games Saturday during the first Play and Pints Festival at Haven Hollow Park, 330 W. 700 North, South Haven.
The festival, hosted by Portage Township Parks, a department of the Portage Township Trustee, is from noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $20 per person.
The afternoon will feature a variety of childhood games, including Four Square, Giant Twister, Giant Connect Four, Shuffleboard, Soccer Croquet and more.
Tickets will include two free craft beers. Additional craft beer will be available for purchase as well as a variety of food. Music will also be provided.
To purchase tickets in advance, go to eventbrite.com. Tickets will also be available the day of the event.
For more information, contact the parks department at 219-759-5471 or visit the township’s website at portagetrustee.org or the Facebook site at facebook.com/portagetownship/