Portage vocational school inappropriately suspended course amid COVID-19 pandemic, students say

The owner suggested students could also pay electronically via PayPal. Then, within less than an hour of initiating the group text with the class, students say, Cogan reneged on her offer to accept payment by 3 p.m.

“For those of you that did not make your payment you are dismissed from the program,” Cogan texted, according to messages provided to The Times. “Payment was due yesterday. You all signed the contract and have copies. We are continuing providing the education so you can finish on time and you are not paying your payment which is a breach of contract and grounds for dismissal.”

Several students were already on their way to make their payments and pleaded with the owner to accept their tuition, but Cogan refused, telling the students, “If you do not have the tuition due to hardship you need to drop the class or make arrangements. We are accessible via email/school number and social media.”

Moments later, Pedroza and Powell showed up at the owner’s door, hoping to make things right.

Powell said she didn’t feel comfortable leaving the money in Cogan’s mailbox and hoped she could receive a receipt for her payment.