Portage woman stole neighbor's dog — again, police say
PORTAGE — A 55-year-old woman was taken into custody Saturday morning on allegations of stealing her neighbor's dog, police said.

Kelly Salas faces misdemeanor charges of theft and false reporting, according to Portage police.

Police said they were called out shortly before 10 a.m. to the 500 block of Camelot Manor and was told Salas was seen taking a neighbor's chihuahua from the neighbor's front yard.

The dog owner said Salas had taken another dog from him last summer.

"After a few times of asking her if she had his dog she finally gave the dog back," the man reportedly said of the prior incident.

Other neighbors said Salas has taken their dogs and when confronted, claims to be ill and dying, police said.

When police located Salas, she reportedly denied taking or having the dog. It was not until after police suggested the act may have been caught by a surveillance camera that she admitted to taking the dog.

Salas said she took the dog to a friend's house and it was retrieved by police.

Salas was then placed under arrest and taken to the Porter County Jail.

