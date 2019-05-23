Porter County 4-H members get garden tractor safety pointers

VALPARAISO — Safety and parts identification are two important skills that 4-H members learn when participating in the Lawn & Garden Tractor project in Porter County 4-H.
Project members spend time prior to the county contest memorizing the place and purpose of hundreds of tractor parts, and learning the answers to 80 different questions concerning the safety, purpose, practice, and manuals of lawn and garden tractors.
It all comes down to contest day, when the participants put their skills to the test and answer 25 random questions of the original 80 provided and locate only 10 parts. Beyond putting pen to paper, project members also operate a lawn tractor through a skills course, which includes challenges such as running a course forward, backing through it, and driving a narrow course avoiding stakes.
This year’s county contest was held on May 18 in Morgan Township. The tractor project is a family-focused event, which couldn’t be more true for Superintendents Brad and Stacy King, and their son, David. While Brad participated in the tractor project during his time in 4-H just a few years ago and has served as superintendent for 30 years.
David took Grand Champion of the Senior Division this year. David has accomplished much in the program, going on to the Area X contest eight of his nine years in 4-H, and making it to the State Fair Competition six of those years.
This year’s Senior Division participants were Jonny Teitge (Senior Division Reserve Grand Champion) and David King (Senior Division Grand Champion). This year’s Junior Division participants are Jacob Kolan (Junior Division Grand Champion), Tyler Banks (Junior Division Reserve Grand Champion), Andrew Batson, Aiden Birky, Hayden Chickadaunce, Kolton Hostetler, and Bryce Metzger.
See the Area X Lawn & Garden and Ag Tractor Operators’ Contest June 8 at the Starke County Fairgrounds, with each of the Grand Champions from the eight area counties competing.
The top the winners from the Area Contest will go on to compete at the Indiana State Fair on Aug. 10.