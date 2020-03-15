Porter County Animal Shelter closes; others take precautions as more cases of COVID-19 are ID'd

On Sunday, officials with the Porter County Animal Shelter announced the shelter will be closed to the public through March 30.

While the shelter is closed, staff members will still continue to care for the animals.

“We are currently caring for nearly 100 animals, and we must take this step to reduce the risk of not having adequate staff to care for the animals,” said Shelter Director Toni Bianchi.

“If our staff members are exposed to COVID-19 and are required to self-isolate, our ability to provide adequate care could be impacted.”

Anyone with questions is asked to call 219-465-3550, ext. 2.

On Saturday, the Humane Society of Hobart announced it will be enacting its emergency response plan for the next two weeks in response to COVID-19.

The plan has several phases, the release states. Phase one limits intake to prepare for emergency cases and stray animals at large; phase two would close adoptions and move healthy animals into foster care; and phase three would stop intake and adoptions and provide direct service to homes with food and supplies.