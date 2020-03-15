Porter County Animal Shelter closes; others take precautions as more cases of COVID-19 are ID'd

On Sunday, officials with the Porter County Animal Shelter announced the shelter will be closed to the public through March 30.
While the shelter is closed, staff members will still continue to care for the animals.
“We are currently caring for nearly 100 animals, and we must take this step to reduce the risk of not having adequate staff to care for the animals,” said Shelter Director Toni Bianchi.
“If our staff members are exposed to COVID-19 and are required to self-isolate, our ability to provide adequate care could be impacted.”
Anyone with questions is asked to call 219-465-3550, ext. 2.
On Saturday, the Humane Society of Hobart announced it will be enacting its emergency response plan for the next two weeks in response to COVID-19.
The plan has several phases, the release states. Phase one limits intake to prepare for emergency cases and stray animals at large; phase two would close adoptions and move healthy animals into foster care; and phase three would stop intake and adoptions and provide direct service to homes with food and supplies.
In a press release, the shelter said it is no longer taking owner surrenders and halting feral and community cat trapping until further notice.
"Our focus and energy must remain on the stray population," a post on its Facebook page reads.
The humane society will continue to work with Hobart and Lake Station police and animal control agencies in emergency situations. It also will continue intake for stray animals and provide emergency animal control and impound services.
At this time, adoptions are open, but limited, according to the release.
In the Facebook post, staff urged anyone who may be ill to steer clear of the shelter — even if it's to drop off donations.
"We have a limited staff and are very concerned that we will be shorthanded to care for our pets," the Facebook post reads.
Donations can be made online by visiting www.hshobart.org/how-to-help/donating.
Anyone with concerns or in need of emergency supplies, should call the humane society at 219-942-0103.