Porter County certifies election results

Of the 121 provisional ballots, 47 were accepted and 74 rejected.

In one case, a voter was married in September and moved to Lowell. The voter asked for an absentee ballot, but one of the election staff members knew her and rejected her application, suggesting she change her registration so she could vote in Lowell. The woman then showed up at her old polling place and wanted to vote there. Her provisional ballot was rejected.

In another case, a teen attempted to vote at his old polling place although his registration was invalidated when his parents moved to Monroe County. The teen was told to bring in proof of residence within 10 days but didn’t do so. That ballot, too, was rejected.

In another case, a husband and wife voted in Lake County in this year’s primary. They apparently filled out the change of address form, but Porter County didn’t receive it from Lake County. Becky Rauch, assistant director of the Porter County Elections and Registration Office, said her Lake County counterparts indicated it was faxed, but Porter County had no record of receiving the fax. Regardless, the original is supposed to be sent, Rauch said. The provisional ballots weren’t counted, but their registration has since been straightened out for future elections.