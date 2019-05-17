VALPARAISO — Porter County's election results have been certified without a hitch, paving the way for reforms coming in July.
Clerk Jessica Bailey said during Friday's election board meeting that the May 7 primary went relatively smooth, with more than 12,000 voters participating this year.
“We had some hiccups at the beginning of the day, but they were addressed,” she said. “From the feedback I've received, voters enjoyed the new equipment. It made the process very efficient and easy once they overcame their apprehension to cast a ballot.”
At around noon, the board reviewed the final 10 provisional ballots. Six of the 10 were counted, with three struck due to a lack of verification by the voters. One was a spoiled absentee ballot that was returned.
Voters who cast the struck ballots will receive a letter informing them why their ballot wasn't counted and how to correct their registration for November.
Candidates who had issues during election season corrected the discrepancies after their campaigns were challenged.
Liz Modesto, who ran for Portage clerk-treasurer in the primary, corrected her campaign finance reports after a challenge by Nina Rivas, her opponent who ultimately won the Democratic nomination.
Modesto's husband, Tom, testified to the board he was incorrectly told by a county employee how to record donations from a fundraiser.
Last November, Porter County's initial results came days late due to a myriad of issues, including a lack of poll workers and general mismanagement of the election system, an audit by the secretary of state's office determined.
On July 1, a brand new board consisting of four new members — two from each party — will be sworn in and start running elections in the county. Day-to-day operations will be overseen by a director who will be appointed by the county clerk and must be approved by the board. The goal is to prevent nepotism and ensure future elections run smoothly.