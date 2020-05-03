Porter County Commissioners announce layoffs at Expo Center, Memorial Opera House

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Staff members at the Porter County Expo Center and Memorial Opera House — excluding directors — have been furloughed until further notice, Porter County Commissioners said in an email Sunday.

The furlough includes five full-time and eight part-time employees, according to a news release.

"This was a heart-breaking decision,” Commissioner Laura Blaney said in the email. “These outstanding employees are the ones who have worked so hard to make the Opera House and Expo so successful.”

The announcement comes a day after Opera House Executive Director Scot PJ MacDonald announced the furlough of an undisclosed number of staff members.

"In order to make sure we are able to continue to thrive into the future we have made the decision to furlough much of our staff," MacDonald said in an email.

"Please understand that we have every intention of welcoming back the familiar faces that make your experience at the Memorial Opera House so special."

Both the Opera House and Expo Center rely on revenues to pay salaries and expenses the news release states.