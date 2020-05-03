Porter County Commissioners announce layoffs at Expo Center, Memorial Opera House

VALPARAISO — Staff members at the Porter County Expo Center and Memorial Opera House — excluding directors — have been furloughed until further notice, Porter County Commissioners said in an email Sunday.
The furlough includes five full-time and eight part-time employees, according to a news release.
"This was a heart-breaking decision,” Commissioner Laura Blaney said in the email. “These outstanding employees are the ones who have worked so hard to make the Opera House and Expo so successful.”
The announcement comes a day after Opera House Executive Director Scot PJ MacDonald announced the furlough of an undisclosed number of staff members.
"In order to make sure we are able to continue to thrive into the future we have made the decision to furlough much of our staff," MacDonald said in an email.
"Please understand that we have every intention of welcoming back the familiar faces that make your experience at the Memorial Opera House so special."
Both the Opera House and Expo Center rely on revenues to pay salaries and expenses the news release states.
The Expo has canceled all of its events — including the Region Rides Car Show & Swap Meet and the Taste of Valparaiso — at least through the end of May, according to the news release.
The Opera House has had to postpone two major musical productions: "9 to 5, The Musical" and "Roald Dahl's Matilda, The Musical" due to COVID-19.
The next stage production scheduled is "Clue, The Musical" for Oct. 2-18.
The Board of Commissioners will reevaluate when employees can return to work monthly.
“It’s not a matter of if they will return, but rather when,” Blaney said. “These are very uncertain times, and we had to make this difficult decision to assure that the Opera House and Expo will be financially solvent and ready to open their doors when it is safe to do so.”
