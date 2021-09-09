Porter County Community Foundation bolsters food bank

VALPARAISO —The Porter County Community Foundation was the winning bidder of five hogs and one steer at this year's Porter County Fair 4-H Livestock Auction.

The resulting benefit is more than 1,500 pounds of meat was donated to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana for distribution to Porter County food pantries. Ultimately, 2,400 meals will be provided to those in need.

Bidding for the Foundation was President and CEO, Bill Higbie, assisted by Foundation Board Member, Cheri Birky.

"The Foundation appreciates the value of this type of community investment," Higbie said. "Not only does our participation in the auction benefit the 4-H kids, but a significant number of food-insecure families will now have access to high-quality meat," Higbie added.

Cheri Birky worked with Craig Sims of Sims Meats to arrange the processing. Sims contributed to the project by processing two hogs free of charge.

"Craig is really supportive of the Community Foundation's participation in the livestock auction. We greatly appreciate his generosity," Birky said.