VALPARAISO — Porter County Council members don’t sound convinced on the Board of Commissioners' plan to lease the 1860 sheriff’s residence.

Commissioner Barb Regnitz, R-Center, said she hopes to ask the county’s Redevelopment Commission for money to fix up the historic structure downtown so it could be rented out. The loan would be repaid to the commission through proceeds from the tenant.

Fixing up the first and second floors of the building could take $150,000, county Facilities Director Daniel Sullivan said.

Regnitz wants to lease the building to a private entity — perhaps a real estate business, insurance agency or similar professional office, she said — and use the lease payments to maintain the building once the Redevelopment Commission is repaid.

“It would kind of be a self-funding facility in that case,” she said.

“I like you guys thinking outside the box,” Councilman Andy Bozak, R-at large, said.

Several others, however, are skeptical.

Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, asked if the Memorial Opera House staff could use some of that space. Regnitz said she offered temporary space in the courthouse for two members of the opera house staff whose offices would be adjacent to renovations there.

But the courthouse has security restrictions that don’t allow visitors to bring in cellphones, and the public isn’t allowed inside after the building closes. Workers can remain there as needed.

The sheriff’s residence has no such restrictions. “Being right next door, it’s very convenient,” Simms said.

Putting two tenants in that building would be a complex operation, Regnitz said, because of the way the interior is set up. It was built as a private mansion before the county bought it to become a sheriff’s residence and tacked on a jail.

“Wouldn’t it be counterproductive if you fix up the whole space if you don’t get anybody to rent?” Simms asked.

Longtime council member Sylvia Graham, D-at large, asked if the county has ever been in the business of leasing out a county building.

“I’m not aware that we’ve ever leased anything out,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, replied.

“Why rent it out?” Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, asked. “Why do we care about $40,000 of rent? Let’s just fix it up and use it. We have people who could occupy that area.”

Regnitz emphasized that the plan would generate revenue to keep the building in shape: “It is still going to need care and work.”

“It’s still our county building,” Graham said. "We would be required to take care of it."

Bozak spoke in favor of the plan: “We don’t have any use for it right now. I don’t know what we would use it for.”

Simms said the building would be used for programming and other uses.

"The personnel we have in that building were hired to run theater,” Biggs said. “They weren’t hired to handle children and run children’s programming. For the longest time, we had one employee over there who was run on contract.”

Before spending hundreds of thousands on a structure larger than the opera house staff needs, he said, “we need to have a long, hard conversation about what we want to happen over there in the next five or 10 years.”

So why isn’t the county renting out the restaurant space at 157 Franklin, county-owned building immediately south of the sheriff’s residence, Simms asked.

“I’m told by somebody in the restaurant business that it’s not practical,” Biggs said. “You don’t see governments renting out restaurant space.”

Simms urged the county to be consistent.

“I’m not interested in being consistent. I’m interested in being right,” Biggs said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Tabitha Thompson Brandon Miller Jamie Roman Niles Dilosa Bryan Brown Andrew Rudd Jed Saunders Jennifer Najera Timothy Petty Alan Svitko Malik Smith Jahmeel Perkins Justin Singel Latasha Herrod John Johnson Alicia Jordan Oralia DeLeon Nicholas Aubuchon Michael Clemons Adam Morrey Scott Vedo Whitney Leonard Kelsie Figiel Heather Crisman Sheryl Deck Cortney Watson Peter Ornelas David Ramsey Erika Small Alyssa Rivera Bree Snyder Amy Goodpaster Angela Hertaus Ryan Corey William Crowder Samuel Peck Daquon Butler Troy Worthington Kevin Zaragoza Drequain Burr William Watkins Jack Tilden Keon Small Danko Savic Jason Neyhart Joanna Garner Victoria Johnson Terry Lewis Thales Neves Pontes Ezell Banks Rebecca Benefield