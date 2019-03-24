PORTAGE — Local educators and legislators met Saturday at the Portage Public Library to discuss teacher pay, state education funding and more as the Indiana General Assembly nears its last month in the legislative session.
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, education attorney Monica Conrad of the Lewis Kappes law firm and Gail Zeheralis, director of government relations for the Indiana State Teachers Association provided an update of where education issues currently stand at the Indiana Statehouse and took questions from an audience of more than a dozen education stakeholders in the event organized by Indivisible NWI.
Decreases in state funding
Tallian, who sits on the Indiana Senate’s School Funding Subcommittee, opened the conversation tracing the state’s current status in education funding to three influential legislative decisions made within the last decade — the first being a progressive decrease in corporate income tax rates the senator said has left the state with about $5 billion less in revenue.
Second, Tallian said, with the state’s 2010 constitutional amendment capping property taxes for homeowners, districts were made to turn to greater referendum support for general funds. And, third, Tallian pointed a finger at the state’s school voucher program, diverting public funds toward private school tuition support.
Conrad criticized the state’s voucher program, which started as a smaller $40 million investment intended to help low-income families seek better educational opportunities and has grown to a $200 million behemoth.
“It’s just fundamentally unfair,” Conrad said, noting private schools’ ability to charge tuition in addition to collecting the state’s voucher funding. “We’re creating a system out there that supports a system of haves and have-nots.”
Budget challenges continue today
Around the same time, a decade ago, then Gov. Mitch Daniels cut $300 million from Indiana’s education budget to help balance the state budget in the wake of the recession.
These factors have left the state budget today in need of $500 million more to support education funding, Tallian said, adding that Indiana ranks last in its region for average teacher compensations.
Other factors, such as a state funding model in which money follows the student, have struck public school districts hard. And while state allocations to the education budget have increased in the 1 to 2 percent range each year, many are concerned these increases do not match inflation rising at similar rates.
“Now we’re trying to do more with a whole lot less with all of our kids regardless of where they come from, regardless of what they come in with, regardless of their own needs, regardless of their challenges,” Conrad said.
Seeking solutions in state funding
“I need to get $500 million more into the budget,” Tallian said, turning the floor to the audience. “How am I going to do that?”
Suggestions were offered up for everything from serious considerations currently being discussion by legislators — such as adding one-cent cigarette tax increase or capping on corporate tax breaks — to the far-fetched legalization and taxation of marijuana.
“I guarantee we could get $500 million,” Tallian said with a laugh. “But that’s not going anywhere.”
Tallian and Zeheralis praised Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposal to open up funding by allocating state surplus funds to pay off school pension liability. Indiana districts, in turn, would be encouraged to put money saved in pension contributions toward teacher raises.
“It’s one-time money, but the effect is more long-term,” Zeheralis said. “It really was, I thought, pretty creative.”
Panelists encourage organization, advocacy
At the end of their nearly two-hour conversation, the panelists encouraged those in attendance to take information learned back to their school communities, to contact their legislators downstate and draw from support of local teachers.
Conrad noted the hesitancy teachers sometimes feel to become the public face of legislative issues out and drew attention to the contribution teachers’ first-hand experiences can provide in explaining why greater funding is needed.
“Your own teachers are sometimes the absolute best advocates out there,” Conrad said.
Some asked about the status of a planned teacher walkout or strike, as has happened in California, Colorado and West Virginia.
Panelists discussed the difficulty of taking such action in Indiana where a teacher walkout is illegal. Plus, Tallian said, in order to stage an effective walkout, educators needed to be prepared with solutions to help fund that state education budget.
“When you walk out, you’ve got to have a plan,” Tallian said. “You got to have the way to end it. You don’t just walk out.”
Zeheralis noted instead the success of a Saturday rally drawing support of hundreds of teachers earlier this month and encouraged educators to stay in touch with ISTA which provides legislative updates and reminders of when to reach out to local representatives.
“We really need you to contact your legislator,” Zeheralis said. “The volume is what we’re looking for.”