The Porter County election board is starting with a clean financial slate after the county council approved changes as the board reforms in July.
Besides some remaining salaries, the council approved retooling the budget for the new Board of Elections and Voter Registration replacing the old board and the office of voter registration.
The only thing the council didn't approve were two out of the four requested new assistants to the new director and assistant director positions.
“We're tabling two just so that we can understand further down the road if there is an issue where we need more staff,” said Council Vice President Jeff Larson, D-At-Large. “We weren't sure of what the productivity was in the office before the reforms.”
Clerk Jessica Bailey said she felt that they needed four deputies due to their workload, but that she respected the council's decision due to the prior state of the board, which was found to be negligently run by state officials. The poorly run election system came to a head in 2018, were understaffed polling locations caused them to open late and run late, delaying the vote count.
“I do understand the apprehension so I'm not going to butt heads over this until after the director and assistant director take their positions and they're able to create the job descriptions for their staff,” she said. “There's a lot that can be done, particularly paperwork.”
Larson suggested the council discuss the new positions again during the July meeting.
The new board must hire positions equally between the two parties, so the deputies can only be hired in even numbers, one of the many reforms to Porter County's election board passed by the Indiana Legislature this year.
Starting in July, the election board and voter registration office will now be combined and a number of new positions will be added. Some of the clerk's duties will be taken over by a director and an assistant director, who are appointed by the clerk and must be from different parties.
All of the board's employees, including the directors, must be approved by the now five-person election board composed of the clerk and two Democrats and two Republicans, chosen by each party's county chairman.
The new law also has an anti-nepotism measure, preventing the chairs or the clerk from appointing family members.
Bailey said she'd like to see some other changes to the way elections are run in Porter County, particularly the addition of candidate training so they know what is required to run.
“There's a lot of people who don't know what forms they need to fill out,” she said. “It would be optional.”