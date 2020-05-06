Porter County employees to be tested for COVID-19 ahead of reopening

“We’re putting the plan together now,” Good said.

It will be posted at entrances to the buildings when they’ve opened to the public again, he said.

All employees except the directors at the Memorial Opera House and Expo Center were put on furlough after Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to gradually restore Indiana to normal meant large gatherings would not happen soon, Good said.

“Hopefully, when we bring them back, we’ll have some work for them to come back to,” Good said.

Those two venues are self-funded.

“With no money coming from the outside, we had to hunker down and ride it out,” Good said.

A group of county commissioners and County Council members is reviewing the pandemic’s financial implications for the county.

“We’re looking at a hiring freeze,” McClure said, and requests for additional money will be strongly discouraged. County Auditor Vicki Urbanik also would be authorized to permit borrowing between funds so nothing is in the red, he said.

A joint resolution to this effect is in the works.