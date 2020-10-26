Porter County eyes U.S.6 development potential

VALPARAISO — Boosting economic development along U.S. 6 in South Haven is on the Porter County Redevelopment Commission’s to-do list for 2021.

The commission recently approved an agreement with consultant Baker Tilly to obtain advice on different scenarios for redeveloping that corridor.

There’s no tax increment financing district in the area, County Attorney Scott McClure said.

Some of the options for redeveloping the area include creating a TIF district, façade grants for building beautification or a zoning overlay to encourage economic growth.

South Haven has a population large enough to be a town – a few hundred more than Whiting – but has no municipal government.

Porter County government has been pouring money into the South Haven area in the past few years. Extensive work has been or is being done to modernize the area’s storm sewers and drainage. A new building was erected on County Road 700 North to serve the county Highway Department and Department of Development and Stormwater Management.

The RDC’s focus for next year is the U.S. 6 corridor.