 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter County eyes U.S.6 development potential
urgent

Porter County eyes U.S.6 development potential

{{featured_button_text}}
Porter County Administration Building

Exterior illumination has been added as part of the renovations at the Porter County Administration Building.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Boosting economic development along U.S. 6 in South Haven is on the Porter County Redevelopment Commission’s to-do list for 2021.

The commission recently approved an agreement with consultant Baker Tilly to obtain advice on different scenarios for redeveloping that corridor.

There’s no tax increment financing district in the area, County Attorney Scott McClure said.

Some of the options for redeveloping the area include creating a TIF district, façade grants for building beautification or a zoning overlay to encourage economic growth.

South Haven has a population large enough to be a town – a few hundred more than Whiting – but has no municipal government.

Porter County government has been pouring money into the South Haven area in the past few years. Extensive work has been or is being done to modernize the area’s storm sewers and drainage. A new building was erected on County Road 700 North to serve the county Highway Department and Department of Development and Stormwater Management.

The RDC’s focus for next year is the U.S. 6 corridor.

Funding for the RDC initially came from Porter Health System, now Northwest Health, as part of a tax abatement agreement. That money is dwindling as the abatement fades, so the county’s 2021 budget includes $500,000 in local income tax revenue, McClure said.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Springsteen remembers his friends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts