Porter County Fair canceled
breaking top story urgent

Porter County Fair canceled

Porter County Fair opens

Porter County Fairgrounds

 John Luke, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Fair is canceled.

The Porter County Agricultural Society, which would have sponsored this year’s event, announced shortly before noon Friday it made the difficult decision to cancel the fair to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

It had been planned for July 23 to Aug. 1.

Marty Good, president of the agricultural society, said Friday the upcoming Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert and for KING & COUNTRY concerts at the fairgrounds are being rescheduled for next year.

“Knowing how easily the virus spreads in large groups, we believe it is the safest path forward for the health and safety of all concerned," Good said in a statement.

“We feel it is necessary to protect fairgoers, exhibitors, volunteers, vendors, partners, performers, concessionaires, youth leaders, employees and sponsors,” he added.

The announcement comes one week after the 168th Lake County Fair was canceled in Crown Point because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catherine Mrozinski, treasurer of the LaPorte County Agricultural Association, said a week ago no decision has yet been made about the LaPorte County Fair, Indiana's oldest county fair.

Ellen Wilson-Pruitt, president of the Indiana Association of Fairs and Festivals, said last month county fairs elsewhere in the state had canceled, postponed or modified their plans, especially those held next month.

She said members of the 4-H youth organization who normally take part in county fair exhibitions have been mandated to stay away from all meetings through the end of next month in an effort to maintain social distancing.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts