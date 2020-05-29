Porter County Fair canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Fair is canceled.

The Porter County Agricultural Society, which would have sponsored this year’s event, announced shortly before noon Friday it made the difficult decision to cancel the fair to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

It had been planned for July 23 to Aug. 1.

Marty Good, president of the agricultural society, said Friday the upcoming Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert and for KING & COUNTRY concerts at the fairgrounds are being rescheduled for next year.

“Knowing how easily the virus spreads in large groups, we believe it is the safest path forward for the health and safety of all concerned," Good said in a statement.

“We feel it is necessary to protect fairgoers, exhibitors, volunteers, vendors, partners, performers, concessionaires, youth leaders, employees and sponsors,” he added.

The announcement comes one week after the 168th Lake County Fair was canceled in Crown Point because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catherine Mrozinski, treasurer of the LaPorte County Agricultural Association, said a week ago no decision has yet been made about the LaPorte County Fair, Indiana's oldest county fair.