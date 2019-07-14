VALPARAISO — The Porter County Fair runs from Thursday through July 27 at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Rd.
With events from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays and to midnight on weekends, the fair includes competitions and entertainment.
Admission is free before noon every day of the fair. In the Free Entertainment Area, visitors can find shows such as Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean, Kid's Bucks Game Show and Chase's Racing Pigs. The Max Power 9-Foot Robot and Circle City Sidewalk Clown Band are roaming acts during the fair. Highlights include:
Thursday
8 a.m. — 4-H Dog Obedience Show (Farm Credit Show Arena)
9 a.m. — Small Animal Judging (Park Place Pavilion)
11 a.m. — 4-H Dog Showmanship Show (Farm Credit Show Arena)
Noon — Birthing Barn opens (First Source Miracle or Life Birthing Barn)
3 p.m. — Grand Opening ribbon cutting (Midway Entry Arch)
6 p.m. — Woody Wright: Indiana 105.5 Fire Up concert series (Park Place Pavilion)
7:30 p.m. — Matt's Family Jam (Park Place Pavilion)
7:30 p.m. — Darci Lynne: Winner of America's Got Talent, singer/ventriloquist (Grandstand)
Friday
10 a.m. - 4-H Dog Agility Show (Farm Credit Show Arena)
Noon — Birthing Barn opens (First Source Miracle or Life Birthing Barn)
1 p.m. — 4-H Rabbit Show (Rabbit Barn)
4 p.m. — 4-H Model Bridge (Park Place Pavilion)
4:30 p.m. — Jason Pritchett: Indiana 105.5 Fire Up concert series (Park Place Pavilion)
7 p.m. — KV REMC Electricity Demonstration (Park Place Pavilion)
7:30 p.m. — Matt's Family Jam (Park Place Pavilion)
7:30 p.m. — Luke Combs (Grandstand), sold out
Saturday
7:30 a.m.—- 4-H Four Mile Hustle and Family Fun Run (Park Place Pavilion)
9 a.m. — 4-H Dairy Goat Show (Farm Credit Show Arena)
9 a.m. — 4-H Draft Horse Show (Horse Arena)
9 a.m. — 4-H Rabbit Show (Rabbit Barn)
9:30 a.m. — Cutest Baby Contest (Park Place Pavilion)
Noon — Birthing Barn opens (First Source Miracle or Life Birthing Barn)
Noon - Taste of 4-H food auction (Park Place Pavilion)
5 p.m. — Cedar Creek Band: Indiana 105.5 Fire Up concert series (Park Place Pavilion)
5 p.m. — 4-H Dog Show (Farm Credit Show Arena)
7:30 p.m. — Newsboys with special guest Sidewalk Prophets (Grandstand)
8:30 p.m. — Matt's Family Jam (Park Place Pavilion)
Sunday
9 a.m. — 4-H Beef Carcass on Hoof (Farm Credit Show Arena)
9 a.m. — 4-H Barbecue Competition (Park Place Pavilion)
Noon — Birthing Barn opens (First Source Miracle or Life Birthing Barn)
1 p.m. — 4-H Cat Show (Farm Credit Show Arena)
1 p.m. — Great Lake Sound Chorus (Park Place Pavilion)
2:30 p.m. — Good Time Cloggers (Park Place Pavilion)
4 p.m. — Matt's Family Jam (Park Place Pavilion)
5 p.m. — Lemonade with the Queen (Park Place Pavilion)
7 p.m. — Banda La Excesiva (Park Place Pavilion)
7 p.m. — Matt's Family Jam (Park Place Pavilion)
7:30 p.m. — Sawyer Brown and Diamond Rio (Grandstand)
July 22
July 22 is Special Needs Day and any individual with special needs (and a chaperone) are invited to ride select rides for free.
8 a.m. — 4-H Sheep Show and Lamb Lead (Farm Credit Show Arena)
Noon — Birthing Barn opens (First Source Miracle or Life Birthing Barn)
1 p.m. — Matt's Family Jam (Park Place Pavilion)
1 p.m. — 4-H Horse and Pony Trail Classes (Horse Arena)
4 p.m. — Matt's Family Jam (Park Place Pavilion)
5 p.m. — 4-H Swine Show: Breeding, Showmanship (Farm Credit Show Arena)
7 p.m. — A-Bar Rodeo Bull Riding (Grandstand)
July 23
8 a.m. — 4-H Market Swine Show (Farm Credit Show Arena)
10 a.m. 4-H Horse and Pony English (Horse Arena)
Noon — Birthing Barn opens (First Source Miracle or Life Birthing Barn)
1 p.m. — Matt's Family Jam (Park Place Pavilion)
4 p.m. — Matt's Family Jam (Park Place Pavilion)
5 p.m. — 4-H Meat Goat Show (Farm Credit Show Arena)
7 p.m.—- K&F Dirt Drag Racing (Grandstand)
8 p.m. — 45 RPM Band: Indiana 105.5 Fire Up concert series (Park Place Pavilion)
July 24
8:30 a.m. — 4-H Pigeon Judging (Rabbit Barn)
9 a.m. — 4-H Poultry Show (Rabbit Barn)
9:30 a.m. — 4-H Cattle Grooming Contest (Farm Credit Show Arena)
10 a.m. — Senior Day Celebration (Park Place Pavilion)
10 a.m. — 4-H Horse and Pony Western Class (Horse Arena)
10 a.m. — 4-H Beef Show (Farm Credit Show Arena)
Noon — Birthing Barn opens (First Source Miracle or Life Birthing Barn)
6 p.m. — Valparaiso University Community Band (Park Place Pavilion)
7 p.m. — Super Show Promotions Truck and Tractor Pull (Grandstand)
7 p.m. — Veteran's Day program with Josh Bliell (Park Place Pavilion)
July 25
8 a.m. — 4-H Dairy Show (Farm Credit Show Arena)
9 a.m. — 4-H Poultry Show (Rabbit Barn)
10 a.m. — 4-H Horse and Pony Halter Class (Horse Arena)
Noon — Birthing Barn opens (First Source Miracle or Life Birthing Barn)
1 p.m. — Matt's Family Jam (Park Place Pavilion)
6 p.m. — Celebration Sale (Farm Credit Show Arena)
6 p.m. — 4-H Horse and Pony Versatility Class
7 p.m. — Tuff Truck Competition (Grandstand)
8 p.m. — Heartache Tonight, Eagles Tribute: Indiana 105.5 Fire Up concert series (Park Place Pavilion)
July 26
10 a.m. — 4-H Rooster Crowing (Rabbit Barn)
10 a.m. — 4-H Horse and Pony Gaming Class (Horse Arena)
Noon — Birthing Barn opens (First Source Miracle or Life Birthing Barn)
1 p.m. — Youth Livestock Judging Contest (Farm Credit Show Arena)
1 p.m. — Matt's Family Jam (Park Place Pavilion)
4 p.m. — Matt's Family Jam (Park Place Pavilion)
5 p.m. — 4-H Music Performance (TBD)
7 p.m. — 4-H Master Showman (Farm Credit Show Arena)
7 p.m. — Sandberg's Towing Figure 8 School Bus Derby (Grandstand)
July 27
Noon — 4-H Miniature Equine Show (Farm Credit Show Arena)
Noon — Birthing Barn opens (First Source Miracle or Life Birthing Barn)
Noon — Donut Eating Contest (Park Place Pavilion)
4 p.m. — Matt's Family Jam (Park Place Pavilion)
5 p.m. — Open Draft Horse Show (Horse Arena)
6 p.m. — Night of Destruction Demolition Derby (Grandstand)